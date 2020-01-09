Stoner's Pizza Joint Accelerates Southeast Growth with Opening of New Georgia Location

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, the millennial-focused, quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it is accelerating its franchise development efforts with the opening of its newest franchisee-owned location in Atlanta, Georgia. Located at 120 Piedmont Ave. NE, the new restaurant marks the brand's first Atlanta location. The new location will be owned and operated by the Chunara Food Group.

Led by seasoned franchisees Ali and Shezaan Chunara, the Chunara Food Group is a large multi- unit operator with over 70 locations across the U.S. The Chunara Food Group owns and operates brands including TGIFriday, Popeyes, Churches Chicken and Dunkin Donuts. They were attracted to Stoner's Pizza because of its high-quality recipes, simplified menu, delivery-focused revenue stream, and low overhead.

"We are excited to bring our operational experience and background to the Stoner's Pizza family as we embark on opening the brand's first flagship store in the Atlanta Market. We will deliver delicious, fresh, and custom-made pizzas, wings, and desserts with some unique ingredient options," said Shezaan Chunara, Vice President, Chunara Food Group.

Stoner's Pizza Joint considers itself to be a delivery-focused concept, with delivery and off- premises dining accounting for approximately 50 percent of total sales. Committed to providing customers with a best in class experience, the brand has invested its resources into developing and incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, which helps to streamline operational efficiency and provides customers with the best product and experience, faster. The new Atlanta location will be launching with the brand new Stoner's app in 2020 featuring convenient ordering and VIP rewards.

"2019 was an exciting year for Stoner's Pizza Joint with the launch of our new branding and accelerating our franchise program with the addition of strong multi-unit franchisees. We are thrilled to begin 2020 with the debut of the new Atlanta store, growing the brand further into Georgia and insulating it with everything it needs to be the leader in this space," said Nick Bergelt, Chief Concept Officer of Stoner's Pizza Joint, "We're extremely excited to bring Stoner's to this area with our fresh new look and customer experience. We look forward to growing quickly in the market."

Stoner's Pizza Joint Atlanta will be open Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1a.m., Friday- Saturday til 2 a.m. and Sunday till 10pm. For more info, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

Stoner's Pizza Joint features fresh, high quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a simple variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory- smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, fresh prepared salads, fresh "half baked" chocolate chip cookies and desserts.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with an initial focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com/ or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at franchise@stonerspizzajoint.com or call 843-518-1972.

