Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 3rd Columbia, SC Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its third location in the Columbia, SC market located in the Lake Carolina neighborhood at 5 Lake Carolina Way, Suite 130, Columbia, South Carolina 29229. The new location is expected to open in October 2022.

"We are thrilled to be opening our 3rd location in the Columbia market," said owner and operator Hunter Morris of AHMorris Holdings, a multi-unit franchisee. "The reception to our Harbison/Irmo location that was opened last year has been great and we can't wait to bring our delicious products to Lake Carolina and Northeast Columbia. We look forward to continuing to serve the greater Columbia area and build more locations in the coming years."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. Stoner's Pizza has locations throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Colorado. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected] .

