Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 4 New Franchisees in 2 States

New Franchisees Expected to Open 9 Locations in Florida and Texas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has signed 4 new franchisees. Two franchisees will be in Texas and two in Florida. The Texas franchisees anticipate opening locations in Killeen, San Marco, and San Antonio. The Florida franchisees will be opening locations in Bradenton, Fleming Island, Orange Park, and Jacksonville Beach. The 9 new locations are all expected to open in the next 12 months beginning in August 2024.

"We are thrilled to add 4 new franchisees to the Stoner's family in our growing Texas and Florida markets," said CEO and Owner, John Stetson. "We are getting interest from all over the country and look forward to adding new states and partners this year!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

Stoner's currently has 40 locations open in 6 states. The company has 15 locations in near term development and anticipates reaching 100 locations in the next 18 months.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or email us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Dempsey // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

912-373-0766

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint