Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Grand Opening of Davie, FL Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will have its grand opening in Davie, FL on Friday, December 4th. Davie will be Stoner's 2nd location in the Fort Lauderdale market and 16th in the southeast region. Stoner's will be located at 3712 Davie Rd, Davie, FL 33314, and will be owned by Stoner's Pizza Joint CEO and franchisee, John Stetson.

John Stetson, CEO and Franchisee of Stoner's Pizza Joint

"Since opening my first Stoner's on Las Olas Blvd in November 2019, I have been looking to expand in the area. Davie, FL was an ideal location for our brand with the high growth and university campuses," said Stetson. "I am excited to bring our high-quality ingredients at an affordable price to a new community after such positive feedback at the Las Olas location."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. Since the launch, Stoner's has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion. Stoner's Pizza Joint Davie is open Sunday - Thurs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday till 1 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-541-2871.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

