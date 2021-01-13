Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Grand Opening of Two Florida Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will have its grand opening in Daytona Beach and Boca Raton this week. The two new locations will bring Stoner's store count to 18 in the southeast region. Stoner's Daytona Beach will be located at 918 W International Speedway Unit 1 Daytona, FL 32114 and Stoner's Boca Raton at 146 NW 20th Street Boca Raton, FL 33431.

Stoner's Pizza Joint Daytona

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the Florida market with the opening of Daytona Beach and Boca Raton today! These locations are an ideal fit for our brand with the proximity to the Speedway in Daytona and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton," said Chief Executive Officer, John Stetson. "We look forward to bringing our high-quality ingredients at an affordable price to the area and continue to look for more opportunities in Florida."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. Since the launch, Stoner's has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

