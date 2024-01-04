Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Laurens, SC Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced it's a grand opening at a new location on January 4th at 909 East Main Street, Unit B, Laurens, SC 29360, 864-983-0707. The new location will bring Stoner's its 7th location in the state of South Carolina. The hours of operation will be Sunday - Thursday 11 am to 11 pm and Friday – Saturday 11 am to 12 am. Dine in, takeout, and delivery will be offered.

"We are excited to bring an additional location to the state of South Carolina in Laurens! We believe the greater Greenville, SC market will continue to grow and provide an opportunity for additional Stoner's locations soon," said CEO and Owner, John Stetson.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint

5613513777

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint