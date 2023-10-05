Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Tampa, FL Grand Opening

Located at 15441 North Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has officially opened its 35th location at 15441 North Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618. The location offers dine-in, take-out, and full delivery.

"We are excited to open our first of many Tampa locations," said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Mobley. "We believe this is going to be a big market for the Stoner's brand and look forward to serving our delicious products to the community!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

