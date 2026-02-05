Stoner's Pizza Joint Celebrates National Pizza Day with $4.20 Pizza + New Heart-Shaped Pizza

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint is serving up the ultimate post "big game" recovery with a can't-miss National Pizza Day offer and the launch of the heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's week.

On Monday, February 9, guests can enjoy a Large Build Your Own Pizza for $4.20. The one-day offer is positioned as the perfect "recovery pizza" after game day celebrations. Toppings available for an extra charge.

Stoner's Heart Pizza

Leading into the celebration, Rewards members who spend $25 or more on Sunday, February 8 will receive a Free Large Cheese Pizza valid for redemption February 9–15, giving guests another way to turn game day orders into bonus pizza all week long.

Also launching February 9, Stoner's new Heart-Shaped Pizza, available through February 15 at participating locations. Made on the brand's signature flatbread and topped with pepperoni, the heart-shaped pizza brings a little extra love to pizza night. It's crafted for sharing and a fun way to say "I love you" instead of flowers.

Rewards members will earn 14 bonus points on every heart-shaped pizza purchase when ordering online or through the newly redesigned app.

"National Pizza Day falling right after the big game made this the perfect moment for a recovery pizza deal," said Erica Roomy, VP of Marketing for Stoner's Pizza Joint. "With bonus pizza tied to game day orders and our heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's week, guests have multiple ways to celebrate with serious value."

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a fast-casual pizza brand known for fresh, made-in-house dough and menu of specialty pizzas, wings, salads, and desserts. For more information, visit stonerspizzajoint.com.

