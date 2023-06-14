Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Three Stores to Charlotte, NC

First location to Open in Queen City Quarter in the Fall 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has signed a multi-unit agreement that will bring three new stores to the Charlotte, NC market over the next two years.

Franchisee, Hunter Morris, who operates 5 stores in the Charleston and Columbia, SC plans to build out the Charlotte, NC area. Morris has signed a lease in the Queens City Quarter and expects to open his first of three locations in the fall of 2023.

"We believe timing is right to grow our footprint into the Charlotte market," said Hunter Morris of AHMorris Holdings. "We have seen tremendous performance over the past year in our existing stores and believe the growth of the overall Stoner's brand makes this an easy decision."

"With strong franchisees who believe in the brand mission, we've been able to grow Stoner's from a local pizza joint to 6 states in the past 2 years," said John Stetson, CEO and Principal of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "We continue to invest in the resources necessary to support our franchisees and accelerate our growth strategy into 2024."

The brand has set an expansion goal of 100 units by the end of 2025 as it seeks new multi-unit operators throughout the United States.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

