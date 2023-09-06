Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Three Stores to Tampa, FL

First location to Open in Tampa Carrollwood (North Dale Mabry) in the Fall 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has signed a multi-unit agreement that will bring three new stores to the Tampa, FL market over the next two years.

Franchisee and COO, Scott Mobley, who operates 3 additional stores in Florida plans to aggressively build out the Tampa, FL area. Mobley has signed a lease on North Dale Mabry Highway and expects to open his first of three locations this October.

"Look, when you have something good, you double down and look for new markets that suit Stoner's Pizza. We've had our eye on the booming Tampa market for several years and are thrilled to have found our first location," said Scott Mobley. "We are aggressively looking to open additional locations throughout the Tampa metro market over the next 2 years, we want to make sure ALL of Tampa Gets Baked!"

"Stoner's continues to grow through the success of our franchisees," said John Stetson, CEO and Owner of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "Tampa marks Mr. Mobley's 4th location in less than a year which is a testament to the brands quality."

The brand has set an expansion goal of 100 units by the end of 2025 as it seeks new multi-unit operators throughout the United States.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

706-410-0667

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint