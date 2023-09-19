StoneShot Announces G2 Leader Wins in Email Marketing and Event Marketing.

News provided by

StoneShot

19 Sep, 2023, 11:26 ET

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneShot, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as a G2 Leader in the Enterprise EMEA Email Marketing, Europe Event Marketing and EMEA Event Marketing categories. This prestigious accolade underscores StoneShot's commitment to excellence and innovation in the marketing technology landscape.

G2, a renowned platform for peer-reviewed software and services, assesses the performance and customer satisfaction of companies across various industries. Being designated as a G2 Leader reflects StoneShot's exceptional performance in delivering cutting-edge solutions and outstanding services to their financial services clients.

Gavin John, co-founder and CEO of StoneShot, expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding this achievement, saying, "We are delighted to be recognized as G2 Leaders in these three categories. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to continuing our mission of providing innovative marketing technology and services that deliver success for our clients."

StoneShot's robust suite of marketing technology solutions is designed to help investment management and private banking brands drive engagement and achieve their marketing goals efficiently and effectively. The company's dedication to customer success and innovation has set it apart in the industry.

StoneShot clients have praised the company's ability to deliver results and drive marketing excellence. These positive reviews on G2 have contributed to StoneShot's recognition as a G2 Leader, solidifying its position as a leading player in enterprise marketing automation.

About StoneShot

StoneShot is a leading digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies.

Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands.

Founded in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.

For media inquiries, please contact: Gavin John, CEO, StoneShot, 020 7628 4444, [email protected].

For more information about StoneShot and its range of martech solutions, please visit www.stoneshot.com. Follow us on Twitter (@StoneShot) and LinkedIn (StoneShot) for updates and insights.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214856/StoneShot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE StoneShot

