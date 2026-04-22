StoneTurn Adds Former SEC Enforcement Accountant Daniel Brinks as Partner

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTurn is pleased to welcome Daniel Brinks, a 15-year veteran of the SEC, as a Partner.

With over two decades of public and private sector experience, Daniel advises clients on complex forensic accounting, valuation, investigative, and regulatory matters, with significant experience on issues involving private funds, asset managers, and institutional investors. Working alongside clients and their counsel, he develops investigative strategy, defines scope, and applies GAAP and auditing standards to disputed financial issues, with deep expertise in accounting irregularities, valuation disputes, and corporate investigations.

"Daniel's background spans both the investigative and examination sides of the SEC, which is a rare combination," said Brad Wilson, Managing Partner, StoneTurn. "He understands how regulators think, what they look for, and how to build a credible investigative record. That kind of firsthand experience is exactly what our clients need when the stakes are high, and welcoming Daniel only deepens an already exceptional bench of forensic accounting and investigations talent."

Daniel joins StoneTurn following a distinguished career at the SEC, where he served as a forensic accountant in the Division of Enforcement, working closely with Enforcement counsel on high-stakes investigations. His prior service in the SEC's Investment Adviser and Investment Company Examination program gives him a distinctive perspective on regulatory expectations and compliance risk. Learn more about Daniel Brinks.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global professional services firm, works with law firms, corporations, and government agencies in solving the most complex and consequential business issues. Known for deep expertise in investigations, compliance, economics, technology, cybersecurity, and business and litigation advisory, StoneTurn has earned the trust of clients and regulators worldwide by deploying multidisciplinary teams of industry leaders to provide unique expertise and practical solutions to high-stakes challenges. Founded in 2004, StoneTurn operates from offices across five continents and is widely lauded for its commitment to collaboration, integrity, and independence. Learn more at www.StoneTurn.com.

SOURCE StoneTurn