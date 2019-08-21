StoneTurn Named a "Best Consulting Firm to Work For" by Vault

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTurn, a global advisory firm that assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations, monitorships and business disputes, has been named a "Best Consulting Firm to Work For" by Vault, a leading authority known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers. Highlighted for its workplace culture, StoneTurn ranked seventh in the "Work/Life Balance" category; ninth for "International Opportunities; in the top 20 for colleague "Satisfaction" and "Benefits"; and 39 overall on the annual ranking of the 50 Best Consulting Firms to Work For in North America.

StoneTurn was founded in 2004 by several former Big Four senior professionals who were seeking to offer clients a more collaborative advisory experience, without the conflicts found at large public accounting firms. The firm's successful business model and unique culture has resulted in StoneTurn's steady global growth, which today includes 14 locations – and counting – worldwide.

"This strong first-time ranking is a testament to our founding mission and unwavering focus on maintaining a people-first firm culture, while employing the best and brightest practitioners across complex service capabilities," said Christopher Martinez, StoneTurn's Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "There is no better measurement of our success and reputation as an employer than by our own professionals and industry peers."

Vault surveyed hundreds of firms and more than 17,000 consulting industry employees to determine rankings based on feedback across a range of categories, including firm prestige, culture, employee satisfaction, compensation, work-life balance, ability to challenge, overall business outlook and promotion policies. Detailed information on Vault's survey methodology is available at www.vault.com.

