Stoneville Growers Celebrate High Yields

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High yield and Stoneville® cotton seed are a match made in the Delta nearly 100 years ago – that still performs today. To once more celebrate exceptional performance, Delta cotton growers recently earned membership into the Stoneville Legacy Club™.

John and Laura Bixler of Matthews, Missouri, were grabbed the High Yield Award at the Stoneville Legacy Club celebration this spring. The Bixlers harvested an average yield of 1,624 lb/A on 2017 Legacy Club qualifying acres planted to Stoneville 5020GLT and ST 4949GLT.

Forty-five growers joined the Stoneville Legacy Club to celebrate high performance and 15 were recognized for harvesting yields in the top 10 percent of their Delta state – Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee. Additionally, one grower won $500 in a sweepstakes drawing.

"Delta growers choose Stoneville varieties because experience shows this cottonseed brand consistently performs at high levels," says Lauren Lechner, Delta campaign manager for Stoneville cotton seed. "Stoneville Legacy Club growers pair our elite germplasm with their quality management to deliver high yields year-in and year-out. Congratulations to all our Legacy Club members and thank you to all the growers who plant Stoneville varieties."

Of those who qualified for the Stoneville Legacy Club, three were recognized with special awards.

. of , harvested an average yield of 1,624 lb/A on Legacy Club qualifying acres planted to 5020GLT and ST 4949GLT. Most Acres with Qualifying Yield . Rusty and Sheila Carter of Marianna, Arkansas , harvested an average of 1,100 lb/A on 1,200 acres planted to ST 4946GLB2 and ST 4949GLT.

. of , harvested an average of 1,100 lb/A on 1,200 acres planted to ST 4946GLB2 and ST 4949GLT. Most Varieties on Qualifying Acres. Justin and Tonya Ling , New Madrid, Missouri , averaged 1,452 lb/A on qualifying acres planted to ST 5020GLT, ST 4949GLT and ST 4946GLB2.

"Growers who paired their knowledge and skill with Stoneville varieties in 2017 proved that this Delta combination performs under rugged conditions," Lechner says. "In some years, nearly anybody can harvest a high yield from almost any variety. We all know 2017 wasn't one of those years in the Delta. To harvest high yield in 2017, growers paired our science, our varieties, with their art – the knowledge and skill that maximizes yield and profit potential."

Tough planting season? "Stoneville varieties are known to streak out of the ground," Lechner says.

Rough weather at harvest? Lechner says: "Stoneville varieties have the potential to load up with bolls and finish with high yield and high quality – even under stress."

Want proof? Ask any Stoneville Legacy Club member.

Growers who plant Stoneville cotton seed can talk to their sales representative to sign up for the 2018 Stoneville Legacy Club. To learn more about Stoneville varieties, visit Stoneville.com.

