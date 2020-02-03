Stonewall Kitchen Begins 2020 With Its Fourth Acquisition, Acquiring the Village Candle® Brand of Fragranced Candles, Gifts and Accessories

YORK, Maine, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading specialty food producer Stonewall Kitchen announced today that it has completed its fourth acquisition, acquiring the Village Candle® brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories. Based in Wells, Maine, Village Candle is a premium quality manufacturer of expertly crafted candles sold throughout the U.S and around the world.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Village Candle to our growing family of specialty brands," said John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. "We have long had our own small line of candles and fine home keeping products, but this allows us to really expand that offering with an incredible assortment of specialty candles made 'just up the road' here in Maine. Like us, Village Candle has been selling high-quality products for over 25 years to many of the same premium retailers nationwide, as well as directly to consumers online. And also like us, Village Candle specializes in both classic products – favorite scents such as Balsam Fir, Creamy Vanilla, or Pure Linen -- as well as innovative, creative offerings, with unique scents such as Black Bamboo, Rain, or Eucalyptus Mint. For all those reasons, we think this combination is a terrific fit."

Founded in 1993, Village Candle has dedicated itself to creating and sharing memorable fragrance experiences for its customers. From classic apothecary jars and votives to more contemporary pillars and bowls, and from paraffin to soy waxes, the brand has an expansive line of products made with meticulous care and craftsmanship by its team in Maine, who will continue on as part of Stonewall Kitchen.

Concluded Stiker, "Our continued commitment to award-winning, craft manufactured specialty foods and premium home goods remains as strong as ever. Combined with our other recent acquisitions, the acquisition of Village Candle puts us in an exciting, unique position to offer our customers and guests an ever wider assortment of high-quality products for their kitchen and home across dozens of categories. With our expertise in brand building, product development, and omni-channel distribution, we're looking forward to having the team at Village Candle join us as we continue to establish a leading premium branded specialty food and home goods business."

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

About Village Candle

Founded in 1993, Village Candle® is a manufacturer and multichannel retailer of quality fragranced candles, gifts and accessories, based in Wells, Maine. Village Candle creates fragranced products using the most refined wax, the richest colors, and the finest fragranced oils available. Village Candle creates and brings high-quality home fragrance products to market with the intent to inspire through beauty, fragrance and experience. Village Candle products are sold in gift stores, grocery stores and online throughout the U.S., with a growing international presence in over 32 countries.

For more information about Village Candle, please visit: http://www.villagecandle.com.

For all press inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens at 207.351.2713 or mmaertens@stonewallkitchen.com

