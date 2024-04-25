Stonewall Museum exhibit "Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes" comes to CCNY; LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox features on May 7

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes," an exhibition of LGBTQ+ stories from the Stonewall National Museum & Archives Photography Exhibit, comes to The City College of New York from Apr. 29-May 7. On May 7, a screening of "There are Things to Do" will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. in CCNY's Great Hall, located in Shepard Hall, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker and special guest LGBTQ+ activist and actress Laverne Cox.

Screening of "There are Things to Do" by Mike Syers on May 7 with special guest Laverne Cox.

Cox will be the newest addition to the "Standing on the Shoulders of Heroes" exhibit, and her panel will be unveiled at the May 7 event where documentary filmmaker Mike Syers' short film "There are Things to Do," about Indian-born American LGBTQ+ activist, writer and author Urvashi Vaid, will be shown.

Cox rose to prominence on the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," becoming the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category. In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special as executive producer for "Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word," making her the first trans woman to win the award.

Following the film, Syers will take the stage with CCNY's inaugural Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership Urvashi Vaid Award for LGBTQ+ Advocacy winners Shantal Rodriguez, a CCNY student, and Blaze Levario, a CCNY alum. There will be special remarks by Robert Kesten, executive director of the Stonewall National Museum & Archives, and Andrew Rich, the Richard J. Henley and Susan L. Davis Dean of CCNY's Colin Powell School.

The exhibition will be on display during college accessible hours in Shepard Hall's Lincoln Corridor at 259 Convent Avenue. For more information on how to view the exhibit, please email: [email protected]. Tickets to the May 7 event and screening, can be reserved at eventbrite here.

The exhibit and event are co-sponsored by CCNY, CCNY's LGBTQ+ Student Center, the Stonewall National Museum Archives & Library, The Foundation for City College, the Office of Institutional Advancement, Communications & External Relations, and the Colin Powell School.

About The City College of New York

Since 1847, The City College of New York has provided a high-quality and affordable education to generations of New Yorkers in a wide variety of disciplines. CCNY embraces its position at the forefront of social change. It is ranked #1 by the Harvard-based Opportunity Insights out of 369 selective public colleges in the United States on the overall mobility index. This measure reflects both access and outcomes, representing the likelihood that a student at CCNY can move up two or more income quintiles. Education research organization Degree Choices ranks CCNY #1 nationally among universities for economic return on investment. In addition, the Center for World University Rankings places CCNY in the top 1.8% of universities worldwide in terms of academic excellence. Labor analytics firm Emsi (now Lightcast) puts at $1.9 billion CCNY's annual economic impact on the regional economy (5 boroughs and 5 adjacent counties) and quantifies the "for dollar" return on investment to students, taxpayers and society. At City College, more than 15,000 students pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees in eight schools and divisions, driven by significant funded research, creativity and scholarship. This year, CCNY launched its most expansive fundraising campaign, ever. The campaign, titled "Doing Remarkable Things Together" seeks to bring the College's Foundation to more than $1 billion in total assets in support of the College mission. CCNY is as diverse, dynamic and visionary as New York City itself. View CCNY Media Kit.

Media Contact:

Ashley Arocho

[email protected]

SOURCE The City College of New York