Stoneweg US Honored with Prestigious Kingsley Excellence Awards for Exceptional Customer Experience

Elevating Standards and Exceeding Expectations: Stoneweg US Recognized for Superior Resident Satisfaction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a leading real estate investment and asset management firm, is proud to announce that 14 of its portfolio properties have been awarded the prestigious Kingsley Excellence Award. Presented by Grace Hill, these awards recognize companies that consistently surpass industry standards and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

To qualify for a Kingsley Excellence Award, property owners must demonstrate a commitment to excellence by managing 90% or more of the properties they own with vertically integrated property management. Additionally, a property's resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.

"The asset management team is committed to continuously improving the resident experience. Utilizing the Kingsley surveys allows our team to interact with our residents at various touchpoints throughout the leasing cycle," stated Pamela Williams, Director of Asset Management. "We are thrilled with the number of our communities that have been recognized for providing superior resident satisfaction through our operating partners."

"Delivering a superior resident experience is not just about satisfaction—it's about fostering long-term loyalty and retention. Tenants who feel valued are more likely to renew their leases at a higher rate, reducing vacancy and turn costs, ultimately enhancing NOI and creating value for our investors. It's a win-win scenario for everyone involved," stated Sam Palmer, Stoneweg US EVP Asset Management and Development

"Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond in regard to industry standards and understand the importance of providing their customers with the highest experience," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these companies make to the industry."

Stoneweg US' recent attainment of the Kingsley Excellence Award underscores its steadfast commitment to providing outstanding resident experiences. By taking a proactive approach that involves follow-ups on work orders and move-ins, our property management teams ensure prompt resolution of resident needs, fostering a welcoming environment where every resident feels valued.

Stoneweg US prioritizes community engagement and elevates the overall quality of living by organizing regular resident events.

Stoneweg US expresses profound gratitude to its property management partners for providing exceptional service at the recognized properties. We are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence, ensuring unparalleled value for all of our stakeholders.

For more information about Stoneweg US and its award-winning properties, please visit www.stoneweg.us

About Stoneweg US: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.0 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us

