Stoneweg US Named Top Influencer in Multifamily by GlobeSt.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a national leader in sustainable workforce housing asset management, announces its recognition as a top Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. Known for identifying key innovators and leaders who shape the future of real estate, GlobeSt highlights those making a significant impact in the multifamily sector. This distinction, marking the second consecutive year the firm or one of its operational leaders has been honored, underscores Stoneweg US' commitment to transforming workforce housing into a model of sustainability, while optimizing asset performance and delivering value to both residents and investors.

After Thomas Stanchak, managing director of sustainability at Stoneweg US, was individually recognized by GlobeSt. as a top influencer in the multifamily sector in 2023, the entire firm was selected in 2024 for its continued impact on the multifamily landscape, specifically its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and community engagement.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by GlobeSt. as a multifamily influencer," said Patrick Richard, CEO of Stoneweg US. "Our goal is to reshape workforce housing by integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations, from reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions to empowering communities with innovative social sustainability solutions. This recognition speaks to the remarkable work of our team, partners, and the focus we've placed on creating long-term value for our investors, residents, and the communities we serve."

Addressing Industry Challenges with Forward-Thinking Solutions

Despite challenges in the multifamily real estate market, Stoneweg US has continued to prioritize sustainable practices that enhance both asset performance and the tenant experience. The firm has been able to address these market challenges by leveraging advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and reduce utility costs for tenants. Stoneweg US has set ambitious portfolio-wide environmental goals, including a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions within 10 years and a 20% reduction in energy intensity.

Across its portfolio, the firm prioritizes climate resilience, energy efficiency and sustainability to minimize carbon emissions while creating affordable living spaces for a diverse population. The development of the 330-unit Lake Maggiore Apartments in St. Petersburg, FL, one of the firm's recent standout accomplishments, serves as a clear demonstration of the firm's strategic approach. This sustainable mixed-income development incorporates renewable energy to reduce operational costs, EV charging stations to enrich the resident experience, and a community garden that will not only promote food sourcing awareness but also provide local youth with opportunities to explore agriculture and culinary endeavors. The property has officially applied for Green Globes certification, a prestigious designation that recognizes its commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental practices in line with globally recognized standards.

"We believe that sustainability isn't a luxury; it's a necessity," said Sam Palmer, executive vice president of asset management and development. "Our approach incorporates operational efficiency, community engagement, and responsible investing to create lasting impacts on the people and places we serve. Whether it is reducing utility costs for our residents or setting industry standards for sustainability, we are committed to making a difference in multifamily housing."

Industry Leadership and Knowledge Sharing

Beyond its own portfolio, Stoneweg US continues to influence and guide the multifamily industry through its leadership in educational initiatives. The firm frequently participates in conference panels nationwide, sharing insights and strategies on achieving sustainability in attainable housing. Stoneweg US' leadership team also engages in real estate and investor-focused podcasts to discuss the future of sustainability in multifamily developments, ensuring that competitors and collaborators alike are educated on best practices.

"As a company, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in real estate," added Patrick Richard. "It's not just about enhancing our own portfolio; it's about guiding the entire multifamily industry toward a more sustainable and equitable future."

