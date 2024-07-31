Stoneweg US Publishes Landmark 2023 Varia US Annual ESG Report

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a multifamily real estate investment and asset management firm, is excited to unveil the 2023 Varia US Annual ESG Report (the "2023 ESG Report"), a landmark publication highlighting the company's significant yearlong advancements in ESG practices. As the trusted asset manager for the Varia US Properties AG, a Swiss publicly traded multifamily real estate fund (SIX Swiss Exchange ticker: VARN) (“Varia US”) portfolio, Stoneweg US has been instrumental in steering and enhancing Varia US' sustainable practices while delivering exceptional results. This best-in-class report positions Stoneweg US as a leader in multifamily sustainability, setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating the substantial value these initiatives bring to investors.

The 2023 ESG report demonstrates that thoughtful, data-driven strategies can generate substantial value and reduce risks Post this Stoneweg US is excited to unveil the 2023 Varia US Annual ESG Report. The best-in-class report demonstrates the firm's leadership in multifamily sustainability, setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating the substantial value these initiatives bring to investors.

Patrick Richard, CEO of Stoneweg US, commented: "Our 2023 ESG Report is an educational milestone, providing full transparency on our sustainability efforts and future targets. It not only provides practical solutions and answers to the questions our investors and partners have but also sets a new benchmark in the industry. We are proud to lead the way in ESG, demonstrating that thoughtful, data-driven strategies can generate substantial value and reduce risks."

With this year’s report, Stoneweg US’ unmatched data collection has reached new heights. Comprehensive environmental performance metrics for electricity, gas, water consumption, and waste production are now available for the majority of properties owned by Varia US. It is Stoneweg US’ largest managed portfolio, primarily consisting of workforce housing, serving middle-income American individuals and families who rent. This industry-leading data collection aided in the construction of the report highlighting the following:

Setting New Goals: With 2023 established as the baseline year, Varia US has set Science Based Targets and committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

With 2023 established as the baseline year, Varia US has set Science Based Targets and committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050. Inaugural Carbon Footprint Analysis: The 2023 ESG Report features the first comprehensive Carbon Footprint Analysis, covering all major scope three emissions categories of the multifamily apartment communities owned by Varia US and managed by Stoneweg US.

The 2023 ESG Report features the first comprehensive Carbon Footprint Analysis, covering all major scope three emissions categories of the multifamily apartment communities owned by Varia US and managed by Stoneweg US. Emissions Reduction Plan: Stoneweg US also developed a robust Emissions Reduction Plan for the future of the Varia US portfolio, reflecting its proactive approach to managing climate-related risks.

Stoneweg US also developed a robust Emissions Reduction Plan for the future of the Varia US portfolio, reflecting its proactive approach to managing climate-related risks. Increasing Benchmarks: The 2023 ESG Report highlights the second submission to GRESB, showing a 33% year-over-year increase, scoring 83 points and a 4-star rating, underscoring the company's dedication to continuous improvement.

The 2023 ESG Report highlights the second submission to GRESB, showing a 33% year-over-year increase, scoring 83 points and a 4-star rating, underscoring the company's dedication to continuous improvement. Continued Certifications: On behalf of Varia US, Stoneweg US achieved four (4) Green Globes and 21 ENERGY STAR Performance Certifications, furthering the commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable building practices.

On behalf of Varia US, Stoneweg US achieved four (4) Green Globes and 21 ENERGY STAR Performance Certifications, furthering the commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable building practices. Tenant and Employee Engagement: Stoneweg US' enhanced tenant and employee engagement, including conducting satisfaction surveys among residents and employees, helped gather valuable feedback. This allows the company to continually refine its practices and enhance stakeholder experiences.

Thomas Stanchak, Managing Director of Sustainability at Stoneweg US, added: "This report is a landmark achievement for Stoneweg US and Varia US. Our comprehensive approach to data collection and analysis is unparalleled in the US multifamily sector, setting a high standard for the industry. Our ability to test and use the latest available technology helps us push the limits of what we can do. We remain dedicated to integrating ESG considerations into all aspects of our business, continually enhancing the value we provide to our investors."

The complete 2023 AnnualESG Report is available for download on the Stoneweg US website at www.stoneweg.us/policies-and-reports/. For more detailed information, including data, case studies, articles, and more about Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2 billion comprised of ~11,000 units. Focusing on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us.

Contact: Tara Kassal

Ascent

917-406-2162

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC