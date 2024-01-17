Stoneweg US Unveils Cutting-Edge Website, Elevating ESG Optimization and Showcasing Real Estate Excellence

News provided by

Stoneweg US, LLC

17 Jan, 2024, 15:24 ET

Beacon for ESG Optimization and Transformative Real Estate Ventures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg US, Stoneweg U.S., LLC, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on the U.S. rental housing sector, announces the launch of its new website: (www.stoneweg.us). The platform is designed to offer visitors an immersive experience into Stoneweg US' commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) optimization, while providing insights into the firm's extensive experience and transformative partnerships within the multifamily real estate landscape.

Continue Reading
The new Stoneweg US website offers visitors an immersive experience into the firm's commitment to ESG optimization, while providing insights into its extensive experience and transformative partnerships within the multifamily real estate landscape.
The new Stoneweg US website offers visitors an immersive experience into the firm's commitment to ESG optimization, while providing insights into its extensive experience and transformative partnerships within the multifamily real estate landscape.

ESG Optimization at the Forefront:
The new website underscores Stoneweg US' approach to value creation through sustainability and ESG principles. Visitors will discover how every project is meticulously planned and executed with a focus on minimizing environmental impact, fostering social well-being, and ensuring robust governance practices while generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

Experience and Partnerships Showcased:
Through compelling case studies, the website unveils a portfolio of successful projects highlighting Stoneweg US' proficiency in multifamily real estate. Featuring groundbreaking workforce residential communities, each project exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

A Glimpse into Stoneweg US' Culture:
Explore the "About Us" section to delve into Stoneweg US' mission, values, and the team's collective vision for the future. Learn how the company has evolved into a powerhouse of creativity and reliability in the realm of multifamily real estate.

Exclusive Investor Access:
A secure, password-protected section is dedicated to investors, offering a privileged space to access in-depth information, financial reports, and exclusive updates. This feature underscores Stoneweg US' commitment to transparency and its appreciation for the trust placed by its investors.

"Embarking on this digital journey, our new website reflects Stoneweg US's unwavering commitment to ESG optimization, transparency, and innovative real estate solutions," stated Patrick Richard, Stoneweg US CEO. "It's not just a platform; it's a testament to the collaborative spirit with our partners, the success of our transformative projects, and our steadfast dedication to building sustainable communities for the future."

The website was designed and developed by the award-winning firm Superrb.

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.0 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit www.stoneweg.us

Contact: Tara Kassal
Ascent
917-406-2162
[email protected]

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC

Also from this source

Stoneweg US Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Stoneweg US Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Stoneweg U.S., LLC (Stoneweg US) is thrilled to announce it has achieved certification as a Great Place To Work®, with 87% of employees affirming its ...
Stoneweg US Furthers Sustainable Investment Strategy Through Acquisition of Alliance & Carlyle's Prose Frontier Development in Rapidly Growing Collin County, Texas

Stoneweg US Furthers Sustainable Investment Strategy Through Acquisition of Alliance & Carlyle's Prose Frontier Development in Rapidly Growing Collin County, Texas

Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US"), a real estate investment and development firm focused on ESG optimization in the workforce housing sector, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.