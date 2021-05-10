StoneX Becomes a Member of London Stock Exchange and Turquoise

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd ("StoneX" or "the Company"), has become a member of London Stock Exchange and Turquoise, the pan-European MTF. This membership enhances the Company's cross-border equities trading and cross-asset capabilities.

James McAuslan, Head of Securities – EMEA at StoneX, commented on the news, "StoneX is widely known for its ability to connect both UK & international clients to far-reaching exchanges, becoming a Member Firm of both London Stock Exchange and Turquoise brings greater efficiencies and capabilities to our clients globally. We will be able to offer a more efficient client experience, with enhanced access to unique liquidity and local expertise, supporting our 'boots-on-the-ground' approach worldwide."

As a member of London Stock Exchange and Turquoise, StoneX will be able to provide a streamlined onboarding process and a more comprehensive offering to all types of clients. Banks, institutions, family offices, and retail traders alike will be able to leverage comprehensive access to all financial markets via StoneX's vast offering of products and services.

Dr. Robert Barnes, Group Head of Securities Trading and CEO of Turquoise, London Stock Exchange Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome StoneX as the latest firm to join both London Stock Exchange and Turquoise as a member. Through its membership, StoneX and its clients will be able to benefit from access to LSEG's deep, international pool of liquidity and innovative trading services."

Jacob Rappaport, Managing Director – Global Head of Equities at StoneX Financial Inc., concluded, "London Stock Exchange and Turquoise memberships are an important step for StoneX, not only to be able to more efficiently serve our local UK client base, but also to expand our global equities infrastructure and execute our broader corporate objective of delivering seamless access to the best sources of liquidity in every equity market."

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

