StoneX Becomes Member of the SWIFT Platform Partnership Program

Membership enables StoneX clients with a direct and seamless connection to SWIFT API Platform with increased transparency for global payment needs

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX" or the "Company") today announced that it is now a member of the SWIFT Platform Partnership Program through its wholly-owned subsidiary, StoneX Technology Services LLC. Membership in the SWIFT Platform Partnership Program allows StoneX's customers to connect directly to the full suite of Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity to the SWIFT network.

By providing this level of access to the SWIFT network, StoneX customers can access real-time data without the need for an intermediary. These APIs provide a new level of end-to-end transparency, including real-time status information for international payments. With this new capability, StoneX Group and its customers now will have full visibility into the status of their cross-border payments throughout the transaction lifecycle. StoneX Global Payments will be the first StoneX business to deploy this new functionality, using the pre-validation APIs to confirm that all data is accurate before initiating a cross-border payment and the Global Payments Innovation (GPI) API to track the payment from origin to destination.

Venkat Banavar V., Head of SWIFT Bureau Business for StoneX Technology Services, commented, "This partnership with SWIFT will deliver StoneX's clients with more transparency into, and control over, their financial transactions. These best-in-class APIs will greatly enhance the client experience, enabling them to access StoneX Global Payments products and services."

The SWIFT API Platform provides partners with APIs across a wide array of categories, including payments, GPI, reference data, business intelligence, notification services, pre-validation, transaction management, compliance, and trade finance.

Darren Holdstock, Head of Platform Partners at SWIFT added, "This partnership is an important milestone in easing adoption, extending reach, and enabling StoneX customers to benefit from the range of innovative API-based services available on SWIFT. We're delighted that the initial launch has gone smoothly and we are now ready to scale globally for the wider SWIFT user community."

Joining the SWIFT Platform Partnership Program furthers StoneX's commitment to provide clients with the latest in digital platforms to enhance their payments experience.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across a broad array of asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage market risk, and improve performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc., and its 3,300 employees, serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and 370,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents.

