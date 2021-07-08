StoneX Congratulates Tigress Financial Partners on NYSE Membership

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) ("StoneX" or "the Company") today announced that Tigress Financial Partners ("Tigress"), a firm it holds a minority stake in, has become the first disabled and woman-owned floor broker to achieve membership on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), effective July 1, 2021. Earlier this year, StoneX made a strategic investment in Tigress and provided access to its infrastructure and global product offering.

To celebrate the achievement, Cynthia DiBartolo, CEO of Tigress Financial Partners, members of the Tigress Board of Directors, partners, advisors, and key stakeholders will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on Thursday, July 8th.

Alexandra Selby, Managing Director and Head of Agency Debt Sales for StoneX Financial Inc. commented on the news, "We're thrilled to see that Tigress has been admitted as a member of the NYSE and will become a part of its rich history of trail blazing for women in finance. We're proud supporters of the firm and wish Cynthia and the entire Tigress team continued success!"

Tigress Financial Partners LLC was founded in 2011 by Wall Street veteran Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq. Under Ms. DiBartolo's leadership, Tigress has evolved into a SEC/FINRA registered full-service broker dealer providing services in capital markets underwriting, investment banking, equity research, global debt and equity securities sales and trading, and investor services including global wealth management and asset management.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,000 employees serve more than 35,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 340,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

To learn more about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a national certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Member FINRA, SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: https://www.tigressfp.com/

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

[email protected]

SNEX-G

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stonex.com

