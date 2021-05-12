StoneX launches StoneX School of Futures

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), today announced that StoneX Financial Europe S.A. and StoneX Financial Inc. – FCM Division, will be co-hosting the StoneX School of Futures. The School of Futures is a virtual program designed to introduce the world of Futures to retail traders, speculators, investors, proprietary traders and university students who are looking for new and unique trading or career opportunities.

The comprehensive, 40-hour course will span 10 half-day sessions occurring every Tuesday and Thursday from June 1 through July 1, 2021. Each session will be conducted in an exciting, interactive and fun way, including a hands-on, practical Futures Trading Simulation.

More than 30 skilled international educators and savvy practitioners will present fundamental, technical and practical information on virtually every Futures industry concept, including trading applications. The School of Futures will delve deep into the world of commodities, so that participants can learn how to trade the products available in each of the major Futures industry complexes, including Currencies, Stock Indexes, Precious & Industrial Metals, Agricultural, Interest Rates, Softs, and Energy.

"As one of the leading Futures Commission Merchants, StoneX Financial Inc. is a strong believer in providing the education, products and services to help customers of all knowledge levels achieve their market goals. The industry is seeing more and more traders looking for opportunities to incorporate Commodity Futures and Options into their trading portfolios. As such, we believe it is our role to develop the StoneX School of Futures, a dedicated pure education program which is second to none in the industry or academia," said Clayton Passero, Managing Director, Head of Futures Online at StoneX Financial Inc. – FCM Division.

Some of the topics to be covered include Development of the Futures Industry, Unique Market Terminology, Types of Market Participants, Speculating & Risk Management Concepts, Futures & Option Contracts, Technical & Fundamental Analysis, Spreads, Volatility, Pricing, and Speculative Applications, among others. To see the full agenda with speakers and topics listed, please click here.

"We worked closely with both our in-house market experts and our guest speakers to develop a comprehensive training course on Futures Markets. This course is designed to address the uncertainties many traders have entering a new marketplace. We firmly believe the StoneX School of Futures will give all traders, regardless of skill level, the tools and skillsets they need to effectively incorporate Futures and Options into their trading strategies," concluded Mr. Passero.

The StoneX School of Futures will cost $500 per attendee, with discounted rates available to university students. Further information on the student rates and how to obtain them is available on the event website. The registration fee includes participation in the "live" virtual sessions, e-copies of the presentations, access to the recorded sessions, and the ability to compete against other participants using the Futures Trading Simulation.

To learn more about the StoneX School of Futures, please click here for a video overview.

To register for the StoneX School of Futures, please click here.

While the School of Futures has been designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to futures and options trading, it is a purely educational course and not a replacement for professional training or certification/licensure courses. As such, all participants should recognize that futures and options contracts are complex financial instruments that involve significant risk, and that incorporating them effectively into well-defined and disciplined trading strategies typically requires extensive education and trading experience. University students and other potential traders who may have limited financial resources for trading are strongly urged to consult with a professional advisor before they start trading.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents.

