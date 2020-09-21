StoneX's Prime Brokerage Group Launches Outsourced Trading Platform for Emerging Managers

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) ("StoneX" or "the Company"), today announced that its Prime Brokerage Group has launched the Emerging Manager Platform. The platform combines the full scope of StoneX's execution services offering – multi-asset, global connectivity, high-touch expertise, and middle & back office support – into a one-stop-shop resource for asset managers.

StoneX built the Emerging Manager Platform to meet the growing demand of outsourced trading for emerging managers. The platform provides customers with a fully engaged buy-side trader and connects them with an entire ecosystem of more than 150 global brokers, banks and resource providers, backed with StoneX's global network and financial strength. Additionally, the platform delivers StoneX's high-touch expertise for all aspects of business, from start-up and system consulting to compliance and operational assistance that will help customers achieve their goals and grow.

Andrew Caplan, Head of Outsourced Trading at INTL Fillmore Advisors, a subsidiary of StoneX Group, commented on today's news: "Emerging asset managers increasingly turn to outsourced trading desks to meet the challenges of heightened best execution requirements and market structure changes. Our team provides a premium service to these managers, offering our experience and professional buy-side traders as a solution for managers who require additional headcount and trading bandwidth. StoneX's decades of experience across regions and asset classes, diverse product knowledge and strong sell-side connectivity, and our culture of accountability and confidentiality, allow us to become trusted partners that positively impact our clients' businesses."

Using the Emerging Manager Platform, StoneX executes as the customers' authorized trader with their chosen counterparties to achieve best execution. The Company provides customers with fully transparent counterparty attribution with the sell side. Customers can also access real-time market insights and deep performance analytics or connect with prime brokerage and other value-added resources on the platform.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,000 employees serve more than 30,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 125,000 retail clients, from more than 40 offices across five continents.

For further information about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

[email protected]

SNEX-G

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stonex.com/

