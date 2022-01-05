Stoney's, Denver's Favorite Sports Bar, Announces New Winter Park Location

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Much to the excitement of Winter Park locals, the ski-friendly town is now home to Stoney's Winter Park . The top-rated bar and restaurant is the first of its kind in the area, bringing its legendary food, service, and fun to the resort community.

Stoney's Winter Park Front View Stoney's Winter Park Side View

Those familiar with the original Stoney's Bar and Grill in Denver (or its three subsequent locations) will know that the hugely popular sports bar will be an excellent addition to Winter Park. Customers will be able to easily access the location from the slopes, where they can look forward to catching the game and enjoy happy hour deals from 2pm to 5pm.

When Denver's Stoney's Bar and Grill opened its doors in 2010, it was a near-immediate hit. Dozens of televisions and multiple projection screens air virtually every hometown team and sport imaginable, as well as a wide variety of teams from around the U.S. They're also known for their classic, pub-style comfort food and wide selection of beers and cocktails, plus specials that include two-for-one happy hours, wing night, service industry night, and more. At Stoney's Winter Park, customers can expect to experience everything they love about the original Denver location – except in a charming, ski-town setting.

Stoney's Winter Park will be open seven days a week, with Happy Hour from 2pm to 5pm for customers to take advantage of. The fully-stocked bar will offer dozens of beers, in addition to cocktails, hard seltzers, and wine. Options for online ordering and carryout will also be made available for the Winter Park location.

For anyone that's been looking for a place to watch the game in Winter Park, the search is finally over: Stoney's Winter Park has arrived.

About Stoney's Winter Park: Stoney's Winter Park: https://www.stoneyswinterpark.com/, the newest member of the Stoney's family, joining three other bar and restaurant locations (Stoney's Bar and Grill, Stoney's Uptown Joint, and Stoney's Cantina in Denver). Stoney's has been honored by Westword's "Best of Denver" publication, and was named "Best Sports Bar for Watching Games in 2021." Thanks to a friendly atmosphere, outstanding service, and an "everyone is welcome" vibe, each Stoney's location consistently hosts a diverse crowd of locals and visitors alike. Stoney's Winter Park is located at 120 Parry Peak Way and is open seven days a week (11 AM – 8 PM).

For more information about Stoney's Winter Park, please contact Stoney Jesseph at 303-489-2680 or [email protected]

