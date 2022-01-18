Stonhard Proudly Celebrates its 100-Year Anniversary

MAPLE SHADE, N.J., January 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonhard, the unprecedented leader in manufacturing and installing high-performance seamless floors, walls, and linings, celebrates an incredible milestone in 2022, its 100-year anniversary. Throughout the year, the company will be celebrating what it means to be Stonhard with the people who continue its long tradition of quality and reliability.

In 1922, Benjamin Baldwin of Cleveland, Ohio, had an idea to help plant managers -- produce and market a patch-and-repair floor product, Stonhard Resurfacer, for quick repairs to keep their busy factories running. And Stonhard was born. Many years later, businesses began to consider the value of preventative maintenance, that is, protecting the entire floor to avoid damage from occurring. Stonhard suggested, "We'll do it for you." This turnkey model of products and installation became the Stonhard Difference, one of the significant ways we stand apart from our competitors. To this day, Stonhard works at a local level with its customers on both product and installation, providing a single-source warranty, no matter where they are in the world.

"The legacy we've created over the past century is a result of the people behind the Stonhard name, from the more than 300 territory managers and sales leaders who have built loyalty and trust with our customers across the globe, to those working behind-the-scenes in administration, marketing, technical service, R&D, project management, finance, and business analysis. And we could not call ourselves Stonhard without our manufacturing and operations team and valued installation partners, who are all committed to quality, day after day. Finally, we are beyond thankful to those who continue to trust Stonhard to solve their problems," states Greg Michael, President, Stonhard.

Stonhard has made tremendous strides in manufacturing and installing floor, wall, and lining solutions for industrial and commercial industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, education, and more. The company has developed several specially formulated epoxy, urethane, and MMA products that, like Stonhard, stand the test of time. Stonhard brands, Liquid Elements Artfully Poured Floors and Expanko Resilient Flooring, bring design and performance to commercial interiors. From highly artistic handcrafted design to sustainable, ergonomic, and acoustic solutions, Stonhard's commercial brands offer interior designers, architects, and business owners unique solutions, backed by Stonhard's 100-year reputation.

100 years in business is no small achievement, and it calls for a year's worth of celebratory events. Watch as we celebrate our innovation, solutions, and relationships all year long with the people who make it happen, throughout the world.

To learn more about Stonhard, its brands and solutions, visit https://www.stonhard.com.

