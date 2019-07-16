Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Celebrates It's 61st Annual Summer Party

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 3rd, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will host its 61st Annual Summer Party in the fields at Wickapogue Road and Old Town Road, Southampton starting at 6.30pm. The Annual Summer Party is a landmark event in the Hamptons and this year benefits the Jenny & John Paulson Emergency Department.

The renowned Annual Summer Party is the largest fundraising event in the Hamptons and raised $1.5M in 2018 and $100M+ over the past 60 years in support of the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Tickets can be bought here.

The party will be emceed by Chuck Scarborough and attended by the who's who of Southampton. Guests will include: Marigay McKee & Bill Ford, Audrey & Martin Gruss, Jenny & John Paulson, Margo & James Nederlander and Bridget Moynahan.

"As the only hospital on the South Fork of Long Island, we have a tremendous responsibility to provide best-in-class healthcare to everyone who vacations or lives out here. Fortunately, we have a world class team of physicians, support staff and generous donors who enable us to run a 24/7 Emergency Department, a Heart & Stroke Center, a Breast Center, a Cancer Center and more, which all offer the highest level of care, comparable with the best medical institutions in the city and around the country. Our summer party is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and I would personally like to thank every single person who lends us their support and makes it such a great night," said Robert Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

This year's honorees are Martin & Jean Shafiroff, both longtime supporters of the hospital. Jean Shafiroff said, "It's essential that the towns and villages of the East End have access to first class healthcare which is why my husband and I are dedicated to supporting the hospital in its endeavor to bring the best and latest in medicine to our communities.

All proceeds raised from this year's event will help to sustain Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's Emergency Department, which is open 24/7 year-round for residents as well as visitors and summer guests. The Jenny & John Paulson Emergency Department is South Fork's only emergency care facility, treating more than 25,000 people annually.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

beatriz.arana@energiacommunications.com

SOURCE Stony Brook Southampton Hospital