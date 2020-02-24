Stony Brook University's Center for Corporate Education Schedules Its Third Annual Women in STEM Leadership Program - The May 13-15th, 2020 Program Is Gaining National Recognition for Its Mission-Driven Content

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its two previous events, the Center for Corporate Education (CCE) at Stony Brook University has scheduled its third annual Women in STEM Leadership program. The three-day program takes place on May 13th- 15th, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1 Circle Road, Stony Brook, NY. Once again, the program is designed to serve a carefully selected group of 30 experienced women serving in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) industry organizations. The immersive and interactive program was designed to empower and develop future women in STEM leaders by providing them with the practical tools, strategic insights and valuable connections that will help them advance in their careers.

Stony Brook University Associate Vice President for Professional Education Patricia Malone, the key driver and developer of the Women in STEM Leadership program, commented, "This program was our first gender-specific program and the culmination of in-depth development, focus groups and planned content assessments. Based on the feedback we received both from the STEM organizations registering participants and the participants themselves, which included scientists, researchers, engineers and IT professionals, we are confident that this program is accomplishing our objectives."

This year's program will again feature experiential workshops, peer-to-peer exercises and keynote speeches by high-caliber executives, along with several networking opportunities. The program will help the participants better define their career goals, identify workplace challenges, and build and strengthen their skills. Additionally, they will learn how to communicate with purpose, and create roadmaps to achieve their career goals. The program is also designed to continue advancing these goals by fostering a community of women in STEM leaders who can share resources, as well as mentor and support one another long after the program ends.

Noteworthy will be this year's keynote speaker, Carol Gomes, who was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Stony Brook University Hospital and formerly served as its Chief Operating Officer. Among the program's facilitators and instructors will be national renowned thought leaders in topics ranging from leadership and performance management to collaboration and competition.

Corporate sponsorships for the Women in STEM Leadership program are being offered. For participant applications and corporate sponsorship information, visit: https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/cce/courses/women-in-stem-leadership/ or contact the CCE at: 631-216-7516.

