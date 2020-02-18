Stony Lonesome Group launches Pathfinder Solutions Group as a Value-Added Reseller for portfolio companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Stony Lonesome Group has launched its latest venture, Pathfinder Solutions Group, a solutions-based consulting firm that focuses on SLG's expanding list of mission focused portfolio companies. For its cyber, smart data, and AI companies, PSG will serve as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR); assisting its dual-use high tech portfolio companies in gaining critical early customer traction, in particular within the DOD and government sectors. For its medical focused companies, PSG is establishing a deep bench of consultants to help its medical device and biopharma companies navigate the FDA trials process to include firms like CRO Trauma Insights and Slope.io.

Sean Drake, Managing General Partner of Stony Lonesome Group and Founder of Pathfinder Solutions Group states "Stony Lonesome Group's mission focused investment thesis has always placed a premium on providing our portfolio companies with mentor capital. Pathfinder Solutions Group is a way to formalize this process by providing committed resources to help our portfolio companies grow during this very critical stage of their development. After the development of a minimally viable product (MVP), nothing is more critical than customer traction and sales to ensure a company's success and growth."

Other members of the Pathfinder team include key players from Stony Lonesome Group to include Pathfinder Co-Founders Lt General (Ret) Brooks Bash, US Air Force, a General Partner at SLG and Keith Burge, an SLG Operating Partner. The Advisory Board includes Maj General (Ret) Earl Matthews, the former CISO of the US Air Force and currently Chief Strategy Officer at Verodin, a FireEye company; and Robert Eisiminger, the Founder and CEO of Knight Point Systems before selling to a strategic buyer.

Pathfinder is leading from the front and will be active at upcoming events to include RSA in San Francisco and the AUSA AI/Robotics Hot Topic Conference at Carnegie Mellon University. PSG will also Chair a panel on "Actionable Intelligence & Data Fusion" as the lead sponsor at the Intelligence & Analytics Summit. During this Summit they will host the PSG Networking Lounge to showcase its suite of Data Stack Fusion partners to include companies like Arria NLG, Equitus, and Stash.

About Stony Lonesome Group

Stony Lonesome Group is a boutique venture capital firm that focuses on early stage seed investing encompassing Stony Lonesome Advisors and the Stony Lonesome Capital funds. Founded in 2011, Stony Lonesome Group is a pioneer and thought leader in the Vetrepreneurship ecosystem with a strong commitment to investing in Veteran founded and Service-Disabled Veteran led companies. Stony Lonesome Group is currently investing out of Stony Lonesome Capital II LP- Military Medicine, Healthcare and Veteran Care fund and Stony Lonesome Capital III LP- Cybersecurity and Big Data fund. For more information, visit www.StonyLonesomeGroupLLC.com.

About Pathfinder Solutions Group

Pathfinder Solutions Group is a solutions-based consulting firm that was established exclusively to work with the Venture backed portfolio companies of Stony Lonesome Group. Pathfinder assists Stony Lonesome Group to deliver on its "Mentor Capital" value proposition. Just like the historic WWII Army Pathfinders and today's elite military special forces are the advance party for setting up safe drop zones and landing zones for larger forces, PSG assists its dual use early stage companies in navigating their way to customer traction in both the DOD/Government and Commercial Sectors. For more information, visit www.PathfinderSolutionsGroupLLC.com.

