Stony Lonesome Group Names Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group as a Venture Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Lonesome Group (SLG), a boutique venture capital firm and early pioneer in the Military Veteran entrepreneurship space, announced today the addition Gary Miliefsky as a Venture Partner and Advisor for Stony Lonesome Capital III venture capital fund with a sector focus of Cybersecurity and Big Data.

Mr. Miliefsky is an internationally recognized cybersecurity expert, bestselling author and keynote speaker. He is a Founding Member of the US Department of Homeland Security, the National Information Security Group, and has advised multiple White House administrations on plans to secure cyberspace and protect our critical infrastructure.

Mr. Miliefsky is currently the CEO of the Cyber Defense Media Group and the publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, the sponsor of the upcoming Black Unicorn Awards at the annual Black Hat Conference being held later this week in Las Vegas. Gary is the bestselling author of 5-star rated Cryptoconomy- Bitcoins, Blockchains, and Badguys and is currently authoring The Art of Cyber War.

As a Venture Partner, Mr. Miliefsky will provide insights into SLG's unique and proprietary deal flow that is one of SLG's hallmarks of investing in the cybersecurity sector. He will also serve as a member of the due diligence team and advise portfolio companies on strategy, media relations, and customer acquisition.

"We are pleased to have such an experienced and well-rounded subject matter expert join SLG," stated Sean Drake, Founder and Managing Partner of Stony Lonesome Group. "In his role as a thought leader and as the Founder of Cyber Defense Media Group, Gary brings a unique perspective to SLG in terms of understanding the ever changing trends in the market place as well insights into the competitive landscape of which new companies have an edge in the marketplace. Cybersecurity is a hot investment sector right now, but it takes very deep domain expertise and understanding of the eco-system to invest wisely in the sector."

Mr. Miliefsky added, "I share Stony Lonesome Group's passion for American exceptionalism by leading investments in cybersecurity and big data. Cybersecurity and Space have been added to the domains that our military need to be prepared to fight and win, and SLG's team has an exceptional background to understand the challenges of the current and future cyber battlefield."

Stony Lonesome Capital III has already held a first closing and its portfolio includes companies Scythe Inc., Jumptuit Inc., STASH America LLC, Target Arm LLC and Arria NLG Ltd.

About Stony Lonesome Group

Stony Lonesome Group is a boutique merchant bank that focuses on early stage seed capital investing encompassing Stony Lonesome Advisors and the Stony Lonesome Capital funds. Founded in 2011, Stony Lonesome Group is a pioneer and thought leader in the Vetrepreneurship ecosystem with a strong commitment to investing in Veteran founded and Service Disabled Veteran led companies. Stony Lonesome Group is currently investing out of Stony Lonesome Capital II LP- Military Medicine, Healthcare and Veteran Care fund and Stony Lonesome Capital III LP- Cybersecurity and Big Data fund. For more information, visit www.StonyLonesomeGroupLLC.com

