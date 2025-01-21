Stony Plain Chrysler Announces 4X4 Winter Sales Event with Discounts on Select In-Stock Vehicles and Also Offers Mopar Vehicle Protection Starting at $99.99 for Drivers Near Stony Plain, Alberta

STONY PLAIN, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler, a trusted dealership serving Stony Plain and the surrounding Alberta community, has launched its 4X4 Winter Sales Event. This limited-time opportunity provides significant savings on select in-stock vehicles. Additionally, drivers can get affordable Mopar Vehicle Protection plans starting at just $99.99, ensuring drivers remain confident and prepared throughout the harsh winter months.

Winter Sales Event at Stony Plain Chrysler

Winter driving in Alberta demands rugged and reliable vehicles, and Stony Plain Chrysler is facilitating this need with exceptional offers. Customers can save up to $20,000 on a variety of in-stock inventory, including iconic models such as the 2024 Ram 1500 Laramie, the 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan and the adventurous 2024 Jeep Wrangler. Additionally, for select models such as the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, 2024 Ram 1500 Sport and 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan, the dealership is offering 0% financing options, making it even more affordable to secure a new vehicle during this sales event.

The benefits extend beyond vehicle purchases. Recognizing the challenges of winter, Stony Plain Chrysler is also promoting Mopar Vehicle Protection plans, starting at just $99.99. These plans provide comprehensive coverage to ensure drivers are equipped to handle the unpredictable road conditions winter often brings.

Drivers seeking a dependable truck, a spacious family van or an off-road-ready SUV will find something to suit their needs at Stony Plain Chrysler's 4X4 Winter Sales Event. With incredible savings, 0% financing options and comprehensive vehicle protection plans, the dealership presents an ideal opportunity for drivers to upgrade their vehicles for winter.

Customers can explore the numerous promotions at Stony Plain Chrysler by logging onto its website. They can also visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4, or call its staff at 587-760-1500.

About Stony Plain Chrysler

Stony Plain Chrysler is a trusted name in the automotive industry. With dedication and integrity, it serves the Stony Plain community and surrounding locations. The dealership offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles and provides expert service and maintenance to keep them running smoothly.

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler