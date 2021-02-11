Stony Point Announces Digadop Help on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Stony Point's customers can now benefit from an integrated help system to drive end user adoption
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Point, Inc. today announced it has launched Digadop Help on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to take user adoption into their own hands. Digadop Help integrates directly into Salesforce to deliver targeted help videos, articles, or files based on the current page, profile, and application. Administrators have full access to control where and how help is displayed, allowing any team to configure to their requirements without the need for coding.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, Digadop Help is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000FN7tjUAD
Digadop Help
Digadop Help can create a strong, knowledgeable team and drive the adoption of business technology. With full developer support and professional services offered by Stony Point, customers can increase user adoption without the need to produce internal help content. Digadop Help is fully integrated with Salesforce, fully customizable and requires no coding. Digadop Help's listing on AppExchange provides partners with a tool to increase user adoption and reinforcement with ease.
Comments on the News
- "Without consistent reinforcement, people quickly forget the things they are taught," said Steve Wasula, President of Stony Point, Inc. "Adoption involves reminding people how to perform the desired new behavior until it becomes a habit. Digadop Help fosters change over time as a compliment to an effective training program."
- "Digadop Help is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering them to take user adoption into their own hands," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
About Stony Point
Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training & adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit https://www.stonyp.com/. For more information about Digadop Help please contact Derek Williams at [email protected] or 800-399-6473.
