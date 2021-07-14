Stony Point Launches Select Institute of Technology, An Innovative Salesforce Career Training School

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Point, Inc., a Salesforce training and enablement company, announces the launch of Select Institute of Technology. Select Institute is a post-secondary virtual vocational school offering training courses in Information Technology and specifically the Salesforce.com platform. Approved by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, Select Institute's goal is to open doors and provide training to those wanting to enter and thrive in the ever-growing Salesforce ecosystem.

Select Institute of Technology offers two synchronous instructor-led diploma programs, Salesforce Developer and Salesforce Administrator. Both programs prepare students for a career as a Salesforce technologist and present students with the information necessary to pass various Salesforce Certification Exams. Both programs are 12 weeks in length and provide hands-on experience with real-world scenarios.

According to Salesforce, research finds that Salesforce will create more than $1 trillion in new business revenue and 4.2 million jobs between 2019 and 2024. Just in the 2020-2021 year, Salesforce saw a 38% rise in its job listings. This means that there is no better time to get into Salesforce than now. With its dozens of career paths, there are opportunities for everyone. Not only is there job growth to think of but also income and what that means for one's future. In 2017, Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developers were ranked as #4 and #6 of Indeed's Best Jobs of 2017.

"People want better career opportunities, and following the path of traditional higher education often doesn't result in a great career related to what you studied," said Select Institute of Technology President Steve Wasula. "Select Institute aims to provide an educational environment that prepares our students for a high-paying, in-demand career in only 12 weeks. We will provide all the necessary resources to develop high-value technology skills and assist our students in starting their career after graduation."

To ensure these programs are attainable for students, Select Institute of Technology's scholarship program offers multiple scholarship opportunities for students who qualify to reduce the cost of tuition. For more information visit https://www.selecttech.org .

About Select Institute

Select Institute of Technology is a technology-based school that teaches the skills students need to join the expanding Salesforce ecosystem. We leverage the best technologies, practices, and industry partners to achieve our overall mission of helping our graduates start, build or advance their careers. Select Institute of Technology offers two diploma programs in Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Developer. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecttech.org/

About Stony Point

Stony Point, Inc., a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner, was founded in 2011 with a focus on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training & adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit https://www.stonyp.com/ .



