Stonyfield Organic Dips into Snack Packs - No Spoon Required

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a further commitment to creating better for you grab-and-go options for kids and parents, Stonyfield Organic, the country's leading organic yogurt maker, today introduces three new snacking options perfect for families on the move. Featuring a duo of creamy organic lowfat yogurt paired with either organic graham crackers or organic pretzels for dipping, the new Organic Snack Packs are the latest addition to Stonyfield's kid-friendly line-up of organic yogurt, pouches, smoothies, tubes, and string cheese.

Stonyfield Organic Snack Packs

"With back to school just around the corner, our Snack Packs give families another nourishing, easy snacking option they can trust. The dippable format makes eating on the go a little tastier and more importantly for busy parents and kids, a lot more convenient – whether it's in a lunchbox, on the sports field, or as an after school snack," said Natalie Levine, Stonyfield Brand Director.

Currently available in three flavors, each Snack Pack contains a creamy, crunchy combination of Stonyfield Organic lowfat yogurt with either a sweet or salty choice of dipper, including:

Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt and Graham Crackers

Chocolate flavored Lowfat Yogurt and Graham Crackers

Chocolate flavored Lowfat Yogurt and Pretzels

With almost half of American households composed of millennial parents and 46% of those reporting that nutrition is a leading factor when deciding which snacks to purchase for their children1, Stonyfield is dedicated to providing parents with better for you organic products made without the use of toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs.

Stonyfield Snack Packs are now available in Kroger, Hannaford, Market Basket & Wakefern supermarkets for a suggested retail price of $2.29. If you are unable to locate Stonyfield Snack Packs at your local supermarket and would like to see them in stock, you can reach out to your store's dairy manager and request them to carry the new product.

About Stonyfield



As the leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 35 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

1 Packaged Facts, Kids Food and Beverage Market in the U.S., 8th Edition

