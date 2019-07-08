Stonyfield Organic Expands Snack Pack Line, Introduces New Savory Flavors featuring Lowfat Yogurt and Hummus

LONDONDERRY, N.H., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonyfield Organic, the country's leading organic yogurt maker, is adding three new savory flavor options to its Snack Pack line. The new offerings, including Classic Yogurt Hummus & Multigrain Tortilla Chip, Roasted Red Pepper Yogurt Hummus & Pretzel, and Garlic Yogurt Hummus & Pretzel, feature Stonyfield Organic smooth and creamy lowfat yogurt blended with hummus, paired with a crunchy dipper of either organic tortilla chips or organic pretzels.

Stonyfield Organic Expands Snack Pack Line

"Providing nutritious, tasty snack options for families has always been at the core of Stonyfield," said Sophie Schmitt, Stonyfield Marketing Director. "These new savory Snack Pack flavors broadens the options available within the line to suit all family members and taste buds. And not only are Snack Packs a delicious snack, but they're offered in a convenient format that's easy to enjoy on the run."

First introduced in August 2018 and the first yogurt snack pack to market, Stonyfield Organic Snack Packs are a duo of creamy organic lowfat yogurt paired with a crunchy dipper – no spoon required. The full offering of Snack Pack flavors now includes:

Classic Yogurt & Hummus with Multigrain Tortilla Chips

Roasted Red Pepper Yogurt & Hummus with Pretzels

Garlic Yogurt & Hummus with Pretzels

Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt and Graham Crackers

Strawberry Lowfat Yogurt and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vanilla Lowfat Yogurt and Chocolate Cookies

Snack Packs are available at grocers nationwide, and the new savory line is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide. If you are unable to locate Stonyfield Snack Packs at your local supermarket and would like to see them in stock, you can reach out to your store's dairy manager and request them to carry the new product. To find if a particular flavor is available near you, simply check out Stonyfield's store locator.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 35 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp , is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

SOURCE Stonyfield Organic