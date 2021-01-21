Stonyfield Organic Introduces Lactose Free Single Serve Milks That Are Shelf Stable. Tweet this

Adding to the convenience of the product, the new ready-to-drink organic milk singles are available in either a 12-pack format or individual 8 fl oz bottles – enabling families to stock up in fewer trips to the grocery store. They are available nationwide at Walmart stores and regionally at select Tops Markets, Winco supermarket, Shaw's supermarkets, and Big Y markets, and will also be available in Albertson's, Denver and select BJ's club stores. The Stonyfield Organic 8 fl oz milk 12-pack has an MSRP of $13.99 ($12.00 at Walmart) and the individual 8 fl oz bottle has an MSRP of $1.00 to $1.30 depending on the store where it's purchased.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 37 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

