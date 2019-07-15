Stonyfield Organic Yogurt Expands Non-Dairy Portfolio With New Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches

LONDONDERRY, N.H., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonyfield Organic, the country's leading organic yogurt maker, announced today the launch of Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches, made with 100% real fruit and vegetables for a half serving of fruit, only six simple ingredients and dairy-free. A convenient and delicious snack option for busy families, the new line of Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches are now available nationally at Whole Foods Market.

Stonyfield Organic Expands Non-Dairy Line

The new Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches cater to the increasing demand for nutritious, tasty and convenient snack options. These pouches are made with real fruits and vegetables with no sugar added and are dairy-free. Consumers are looking for more plant-based options and dairy alternative products are on the rise with recent growth rates nearing 20%1, and according to a recent survey2 by Stonyfield Organic conducted with kids ages 5-11 and their parents, kids are most looking for snacks that taste great, while parents are most focused on snacks that are healthy.

"With Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches, we're able to offer not only a nutritious, portable, family-friendly snack, but also cater to different dietary needs and preferences," said Natalie Levine, Stonyfield Organic Brand Director. "We recognize what's important to today's families, and our new pouches really offer everything – taste, convenience, and plant-based - all in one delicious pouch."

With no added sugar, half a serving of fruit per pouch, and smooth coconut cream, Stonyfield Organic Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches keep both parents' and kids' needs in mind. Non Dairy Smoothie Pouches are available in three delicious flavors including:

Berry Cherry Blast Smoothie: made with blueberries, cherries, apples and beets

Tropical Twist Smoothie: made with mangoes, bananas, pears and carrots

Strawbana Smash Smoothie: made with strawberries, bananas, pears and sweet potatoes

Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free and Vegan. Fruit & Veggie Smoothie Pouches are available in the yogurt aisle at Whole Foods Markets. For more information visit stonyfield.com.

1 Nielsen retail data collection for a 52-week period ending June 16, 2018 commissioned by the Plant Based Foods Association.

2 Research conducted by Touchstone Research, Inc. on behalf of Stonyfield Organic Jan. 18, 2019 – Jan. 24, 2019. 1,010 parents and 1,010 children 5-11 years old participated.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 35 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp , is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.

