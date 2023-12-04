BORKHEIDE, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1865, Stoof International Fahrzeugbau GmbH, which specializes in building armoured vehicles, announces that they received an excellent corporate credit Ranking by Creditreform.

Excellent Entrepreneur Credit Rating by Creditreform for Fred Stoof, Ira Barlets and STOOF INTERNATIONAL

Creditreform has 161 offices in Europe and, with an international business network, connects an international business network, connects its 162,000 member companies as a strong and protective community. With its 144 years of corporate history, Creditreform strengthens trust in the business confidence in the business world and makes an important contribution to the sustainable safeguarding of the economy.

The success story did not just begin on 13th February 2006, when Stoof International Fahrzeugbau GmbH was founded. Back in 1865, when Karl August Stoof, the ancestor of today's company patriarch Fred Stoof, founded his company, the success of Stoof vehicle production began with the manufacturing of horse-drawn carriages.

The Company built vehicle for the German Emperor Wilhelm II, the Irish politician and revolutionary leader Irish politician and revolutionary leader Michael Collins, Pope Pius XI, the Japanese Emperor Japanese Emperor Hirohito or the car of King Paul I of Greece and further state leaders at the time.

When the first automobiles came onto the market, the successors of Karl August Stoof entered the vehicle production business. The company used its long-term experience in building unique vehicles and it specialized in the construction and development of armoured vehicles to the highest standards

Since 1989, STOOF International, under the leadership of Fred Stoof, fifth generation, has specialised in the security-oriented research, development and production of armoured vehicles and production of armoured vehicles and security cells, which is above all a success of the serious management, in harmony with excellent creditworthiness, in the sense of corporate responsibility towards customers, suppliers and employees.

This kind of corporate responsibility deserves to be recognised award and not just anyone receives one, but only the accurate entrepreneur. Against the background of excellent entrepreneurial creditworthiness, the management of STOOF INTERNATIONAL, Mrs. Ira Bartels and Mr. Fred Stoof, in November 2023, from the renowned credit agency "Creditreform", the certificate for an "excellent corporate credit ranking".

META KEYS:

Fred Stoof, Ira Bartels, Stoof International, Creditreform, Credotreform Stoof International, Excellent corporate credit rating Stoof International, Excellent corporate credit rating, Stoof Entrepreneur Credit Rating, Stoof, armoured

Press contact:

Susan Atkinson

1 Trafalgar Square

Northumberland Avenue

London WC2N 5BW, (UK)

(UNITED KINDOM)

Telephone: +44-7470-869-360

Mail: [email protected]

Web: https://www. MorningChronicle.Co.UK

"MORNING CHRONICLE" was founded as a daily newspaper in London (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland) in 1770 and was first published 253 years ago. The legendary English writer and social critic Charles Dickens, who created some of the world's most famous novel characters, such as "Oliver Twist" and "David Copperfield", was employed as a journalist at the London daily newspaper "MORNING CHRONICLE" and wrote daily press articles under the pseudonym "Boz". "MORNING CHRONICLE" reports in its orientation as a liberal-conservative British daily newspaper, online, in the languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, English and French, mainly covering daily political and economic issues from London, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as Europe and the world at large.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290748/Stoof_Credit_Reform.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976157/STOOF_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE STOOF International