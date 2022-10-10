Stool Testing Market to Grow by USD 391.87 Mn, Gastrointestinal Tract (GI) to be Largest Revenue generating Test Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market has been segmented by test (GI and Fecal occult) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). By test, the GI segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026

The Stool Testing Market size is expected to increase by USD 391.87 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Sample Report is available in PDF format

Global Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

GI



Fecal Occult

The stool testing market share growth in the GI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global GI stool testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population.

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as stomach cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer will facilitate the stool testing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The stool testing market covers the following areas:

Key Companies and their Offerings

Some of the major vendors of the stool testing market in l4 industry include AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG.

bioMerieux SA - The company offers a stool preprocessing device which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

- The company offers a stool preprocessing device which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Cardinal Health Inc - The company offers a precision stool collector which is designed to collect and transport stool specimens.

The company offers a precision stool collector which is designed to collect and transport stool specimens. Cenogenics Corp. - The company offers tri-slide patient envelope kits which is designed to check stool samples for hidden blood.

To get more insights on vendor offerings. Request a Sample Report!

Stool Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stool testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stool testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stool-testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stool testing market vendors

Stool Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 391.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Cenogenics Corp., Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quidel Corp., and ScheBo Biotech AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Test



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Test

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Test - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Test - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Test

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Test



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Test

5.3 GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on GI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on GI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on GI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fecal occult - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fecal occult - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fecal occult - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Test

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Test ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 85: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 86: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 88: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 89: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 91: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

10.5 Cenogenics Corp.

Exhibit 93: Cenogenics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cenogenics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Cenogenics Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 CTK Biotech Inc.

Exhibit 96: CTK Biotech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: CTK Biotech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: CTK Biotech Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 99: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 104: DiaSorin SpA - Overview



Exhibit 105: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: DiaSorin SpA - Key news



Exhibit 107: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

10.9 Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 109: Epitope Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Epitope Diagnostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Epitope Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Genova Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 112: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 115: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 ScheBo Biotech AG

Exhibit 118: ScheBo Biotech AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: ScheBo Biotech AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: ScheBo Biotech AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

