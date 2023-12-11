Stool Testing Market to grow by USD 445.95 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market is expected to grow by USD 445.95 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (GI and fecal occult), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers and laboratories, and clinics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. There has been a growing adoption of different advanced technologies for the treatment of GI bleeding in North America over the last few years. The high adoption of technology, increasing prevalence and incidences of GI diseases, growing geriatric population, availability of reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures, and the growing presence of prominent companies that develop endoscopic devices are significantly driving the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:

AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Cenogenics Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., CTK Biotech Inc., and ScheBo Biotech AG

BioMerieux SA: The company offers stool testing device, which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Stool Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • The market growth by GI segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises a diagnosis of digestive tract disorder, which looks for gastrointestinal disorders that appear in the stool. Hemorrhoids, peptic ulcers, inflammation in the esophagus, diverticulosis, and diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, colonic polyps, or cancer in the colon, stomach, or esophagus are some of the findings through GI stool testing which in turn drives the market growth.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Stool Testing Market: Driver & Trend:

  • The increasing prevalence of CRC drives market growth. Overweight or obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy food intake, personal history of being encountered with colorectal polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease,  are some of the factors that fuels the CRC. Moreover, several screening tests, including FOBT, stool DNA test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and imaging scans, are being performed across the world with the help of government and healthcare organizations to minimize the CRC mortality rate. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.
  • Favorable initiatives and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases
  • Increasing guidelines from healthcare organizations

Trend 

  • The growing demand for point-of-care testing is a primary trend in the market. The advent of POC testing has enhanced the way diagnostics and clinical procedures are being performed. Some of the most important strategies implemented by the stakeholders include early diagnosis and accurate treatment of the disease as early detection of low-grade CRC increases the likelihood of survival, which relies on the patient's age. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Related Reports:

The hematology analyzers and reagents market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.91 million at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2023 and 2028. 

The lyophilization equipment and services market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.65 billion at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2023 and 2028. 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

