Stool Testing Market to grow by USD 445.95 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stool testing market is expected to grow by USD 445.95 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (GI and fecal occult), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers and laboratories, and clinics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. There has been a growing adoption of different advanced technologies for the treatment of GI bleeding in North America over the last few years. The high adoption of technology, increasing prevalence and incidences of GI diseases, growing geriatric population, availability of reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures, and the growing presence of prominent companies that develop endoscopic devices are significantly driving the market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stool Testing Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

AdvaCare Pharma, bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Cenogenics Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epitope Diagnostics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Helena Laboratories Corp., Hologic Inc., McKesson Corp., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Polymedco CDP LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., CTK Biotech Inc., and ScheBo Biotech AG

BioMerieux SA: The company offers stool testing device, which is designed to implement sample preparation for nucleic acid extraction of viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Stool Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market growth by GI segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises a diagnosis of digestive tract disorder, which looks for gastrointestinal disorders that appear in the stool. Hemorrhoids, peptic ulcers, inflammation in the esophagus, diverticulosis, and diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, colonic polyps, or cancer in the colon, stomach, or esophagus are some of the findings through GI stool testing which in turn drives the market growth.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Stool Testing Market: Driver & Trend:

The increasing prevalence of CRC drives market growth . Overweight or obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy food intake, personal history of being encountered with colorectal polyps, and inflammatory bowel disease, are some of the factors that fuels the CRC. Moreover, several screening tests, including FOBT, stool DNA test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and imaging scans, are being performed across the world with the help of government and healthcare organizations to minimize the CRC mortality rate. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Favorable initiatives and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases

Increasing guidelines from healthcare organizations

Trend

The growing demand for point-of-care testing is a primary trend in the market. The advent of POC testing has enhanced the way diagnostics and clinical procedures are being performed. Some of the most important strategies implemented by the stakeholders include early diagnosis and accurate treatment of the disease as early detection of low-grade CRC increases the likelihood of survival, which relies on the patient's age. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

