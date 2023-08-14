Stop Antisemitism Today: "Work That Matters" Podcast Shines Spotlight on Lesley Israel's Impactful Work with Jewish Causes Worldwide

"Work That Matters" episode eight delves deep into Lesley Israel's impactful work with Jewish causes worldwide, combatting antisemitism and promoting understanding.

EASTON, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of the acclaimed podcast "Work That Matters," host Lesley Israel opens up about her profound involvement with Jewish communities worldwide. In a candid and heartfelt interview, Lesley shares her experiences, challenges, and triumphs while advocating for Jewish causes and preserving American heritage abroad. As an esteemed political consultant, entrepreneur, and devoted family woman, Lesley's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, with a track record of contributing to high-profile political campaigns, including multiple US presidential campaigns. Throughout the series, Lesley Israel has reflected on how these experiences shaped her understanding of politics and government, but now she discusses the importance of faith. Her advocacy and activity in promoting Jewish causes are second to none, and even in retirement, Lesley still finds ways to make a difference.

"As we continue to move forward in this day and age, it is imperative that we stand united in our efforts to combat antisemitism," explains Lesley Israel. "It's hard to believe antisemitism still exists in 2023, but it does. Hatred and prejudice have no place in our society, and we must work tirelessly to foster understanding and tolerance among all communities."

Lesley's impactful work has left an indelible mark on the promotion of democracy and human rights in countries with Jewish communities, as well as safeguarding Jewish heritage sites globally. Her involvement with diverse organizations, such as Bosnian Handicrafts, Inc., Save a Child's Heart, and Talbot Humane, demonstrates her dedication to causes that align with her values and passions. Additionally, her role in the Anti-Defamation League's National Executive Committee highlights her commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting understanding and tolerance. The "Work That Matters" podcast, hosted by Lesley Israel, empowers aspiring individuals, especially young women, to pursue careers in politics or related fields, leaving a lasting impact on their journey.

Lesley Israel adds: "On 'Work That Matters', I typically engage in discussions about politics and government, but this time, I feel compelled to shed light on Jewish advocacy matters. I really hope my words resonate with people, fostering greater understanding and inspiring positive change in our world."

Tune into the eighth episode of "Work That Matters", streaming globally right now at www.WorkThatMatters.net. All past episodes are archived there as well.

For more information about Lesley Israel, please visit www.LesleyIsrael.com.

