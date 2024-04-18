Stop Deepfake and Social Engineering Calls with iVALT

Protect Enterprise Access and Verify Identity On-Demand

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not being able to verify the identity of who you are talking to can cost you. The $25M video call deepfake in Hong Kong, the socially engineered ransomware attacks on MGM and the theft of $16M from baseball great Shohei Ohtani are just three recent examples of how pervasive and damaging these problems are. The core issue is that there is no trusted way to verify the identity of the person on the other end of a phone call. Even with significant investment in security, businesses are effectively delegating cyberattack risk assessment to their help-desk workers, participants on company video calls, or entry-level bank employees — and that's not right or effective.

iVALT could have prevented all three of these attacks in one click. iVALT offers the only solution that empowers the call recipient to demand strong identity verification including biometrics while on the phone with the caller before any information is shared or action is taken. The key? Your smartphone. iVALT's OnDemandID requires proof of the true identity of the person on the other end of any online interaction, video conference or phone call. With one click, business associates can verify themselves and each other. iVALT verifies the caller's biometrics, device ID and can even verify highly customizable geofencing and time windowing parameters so you know exactly who you are talking to. Biometrics data never leaves their phone, and their movements are not tracked. With five patents and ten pending, iVALT is uniquely positioned to provide enterprises with the strongest level of caller identity verification for deepfake and social engineering call protection and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks. iVALT even allows customers to verify enterprise callers for sales, account management and customer support. This is all possible from iVALT's mobile app or by adding iVALT's functionality to an existing enterprise mobile app.

iVALT enables an innovative extension to the enterprise Zero Trust Security Model ("trust nothing, verify everything"). It is time to add phone calls to this proven enterprise strategy as a standard communications policy. Further, iVALT extends Zero Trust Identity to over five factors of identity in one click including device ID, geofencing and time windowing, as well as unique application IDs and dynamic variables that enterprises can customize for even greater protection. Enterprise IT, approved employees and even customers can control geofencing and time windowing to maximize security.

"With iVALT, everything you and your employees use when you're at work can use a single identity: phone calls, video conferencing, online logins, physical access, verification of content, and access to Internet of things (IoT) devices will only need one click," says Krishan, CEO of iVALT.

"Our platform couldn't have launched at a better time," adds Stout, iVALT's chief product officer. "You simply cannot conduct business safely today if you can't definitively identify who is on the other end of every enterprise interaction."

iVALT was founded by Baldev Krishan, PhD, and Brian Stout in Silicon Valley in 2019 with the mission of enabling mobile-based biometric authentication for any application, at any time and from anywhere. iVALT is the first company to implement 1-click to Zero Trust™ using biometrics bolstered by multiple identifiers and OnDemandID, to identify deepfake callers and scams. With the creation of a personal Universal Biometric ID for all identity applications: for online, physical access and in-person proof of identity, iVALT is uniquely positioned to disrupt the $30 billion identity market. Visit iVALT.com for more information.

