Stop Foodborne Illness Selects Ecolab VP as Newest Board Member

Lisa R. Robinson's Food Safety and Public Health Knowledge Helps Protect Our Food Supply

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP) – a national public health nonprofit advocating for effective food safety policies and food safety culture change within the food industry – has elected Lisa R. Robinson as its newest board member.

Robinson, currently vice president of Ecolab's Global Food Safety and Public Health within the Research, Development & Engineering function, begins her board term immediately. Ecolab Inc. is the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources.

"Lisa is a recognized expert in food safety and public health protocols and strategies. At Ecolab, she leads a global network of divisionally aligned food safety and public health team members. I anticipate Lisa greatly enriching our board," says Mitzi D. Baum, CEO of STOP.

Robinson says, "I look forward to sharing food safety and public health strategies to move STOP's important mission forward. Consumer advocacy groups like STOP work tirelessly to provide effective safety nets for the food industry through policy and practices, public awareness, and by offering assistance to those who have been impacted by foodborne pathogens." Robinson adds, "STOP's board is an impressive group of credentialed individuals matched with a desire to keep our food supply safe."

Robinson was welcomed to the board by a unanimous vote. Baum adds, "Lisa's expertise and engagement will support our mission of collaboration, advocacy, and mobilizing those negatively impacted by foodborne illness."

Prior to Ecolab, Robinson spent nine years at SunOpta, Inc., where she most recently served as vice president of Food Safety and Quality Assurance. Lisa previously held positions in food safety and quality assurance at Target Corporation, Pepsi Bottling Group, General Mills, Inc., and Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Lisa Robinson has a master's degree in Food Safety and a bachelor's degree in Food Science from Michigan State University.

