Stop Guessing What Gen Next is Watching: Portrait TV Unveils Culture-First Streaming Slate Powered by AI Audience Intelligence

Launching this May, Portrait TV debuts 3,000+ hours of culture-driving, creator-led programming—including The

Shop and On The Radar.

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaching today's "Gen Next" audience requires more than standard ad placements—it requires cultural resonance. Today, Portrait Media Group announced the debut content slate for Portrait TV, a new streaming destination launching this May on LG Smart TVs, built for modern viewers—and the brands trying to reach them.

Portrait TV launching in May 2026

Featuring more than 3,000 hours of content across VOD and FAST, Portrait TV bridges premium entertainment with next-generation audience intelligence. By pairing culture-driving programming with proprietary AI-powered signals, the platform enables advertisers to reach audiences based on attitudinal identity and real-time engagement—moving beyond outdated demographic targeting.

"This isn't about launching another channel—it's about changing the frame," said Bonin Bough, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Portrait Media Group. "Gen Next doesn't see themselves in segments—they move across culture. Portrait TV is built to reflect that reality, bringing the right content, context, and signals together in one place for both audiences and brand partners."

At launch, advertisers will have access to high-impact inventory across a slate of culture-driving series making their television debuts. The curated, brand-safe lineup includes:

The Shop (Fulwell Entertainment): The iconic, Emmy-winning barbershop series featuring candid conversations at the intersection of sports, music, and culture.

(Fulwell Entertainment): The iconic, Emmy-winning barbershop series featuring candid conversations at the intersection of sports, music, and culture. 2J3BD (Streamline Collective): A breakout vodcast starring comedian brothers Eric and Jeff Rosenthal ( ItsTheReal ) alongside multi-platinum rap group The LOX.

(Streamline Collective): A breakout vodcast starring comedian brothers Eric and Jeff Rosenthal ( ) alongside multi-platinum rap group The LOX. On The Radar : A leading music discovery platform spotlighting emerging artists and the next evolution in sound.

: A leading music discovery platform spotlighting emerging artists and the next evolution in sound. Multigenerational Perspectives : Hit shows from mitú, including 3G's and Girl, Let Me Tell You , offering authentic, unfiltered takes on identity and relationships from Latino creators.

: Hit shows from mitú, including and , offering authentic, unfiltered takes on identity and relationships from Latino creators. Street & Niche Culture: Deep dives into hyper-engaged communities with Outside with Gorilla Nems and the Wrist Check Podcast.

Later this year, Portrait TV will expand its original slate with Driven by Dystany, a docuseries following history-making professional race car driver and motorcycle drag racer Dystany Spurlock. After making history in March and April as the first Black woman to compete in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR's development league, Spurlock is rapidly emerging as one of motorsport's most compelling new talents—reshaping both the sport and its audience.

Spurlock will also take the stage at the POSSIBLE Conference alongside Bonin Bough and Xhemile Poley, Vice President, Global Head of Events, at LG Ad Solutions to discuss how women in motorsports are driving a new era of fandom and unlocking new audiences for brands.

Portrait TV transforms the home screen into the new front door for culture—where discovery is continuous, connection is meaningful, and every impression is backed by next-generation audience intelligence.

To learn more about launch partnerships, premium sponsorships, and advertising inventory, contact [email protected].

About Portrait Media Group

Portrait Media Group is a next-generation media company connecting brands with Gen Next audiences through audience intelligence, premium media environments, and creator-driven storytelling. By combining AI-powered insights with culturally relevant content, Portrait delivers meaningful connections at scale.

SOURCE Portrait Media Group