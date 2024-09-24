Stop Itchy Skin in its Tracks

5 tips for relief from a board-certified dermatologist

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itchy skin can be irritating, especially an itch that doesn't go away. There are many potential causes for itchy skin like common skin conditions such as eczema, shingles, hives, psoriasis, or bug bites, or it could be a sign of a contagious disease, like scabies or ringworm. While these causes could mean a visit to a board-certified dermatologist, there are options for self-care at home to provide itch relief.

"Our first instinct is to scratch that pesky itch, but in reality, that could be making things worse by irritating your skin further," said Susan Massick, MD, FAAD, clinical associate professor of dermatology at The Ohio State University. "Everyone experiences itchy skin from time to time, but relief can be possible by following a few easy steps at home."

To help soothe itchy skin, Dr. Massick and the American Academy of Dermatology recommend following these tips:

Apply a cool, damp washcloth to itchy skin for about 5-10 minutes, or until the itch goes away.

to itchy skin for about 5-10 minutes, or until the itch goes away. Take a warm colloidal oatmeal bath. This can soothe your skin, especially if the cause of your itch is chickenpox, hives, poison ivy, or sunburn.

This can soothe your skin, especially if the cause of your itch is chickenpox, hives, poison ivy, or sunburn. Apply a "fragrance-free" moisturizer when your skin is still damp after bathing or whenever it itches. Soaps, detergents, and other products should also be "fragrance-free" as fragrance can irritate the skin. If your moisturizer doesn't relieve the itch, apply a cooling agent, like menthol or calamine. You can also try an over-the-counter cream or gel that contains pramoxine, a topical pain reliever. Sometimes keeping these in the refrigerator also helps.

Soaps, detergents, and other products should also be "fragrance-free" as fragrance can irritate the skin. Wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes. These help you stay cool and won't irritate your skin, like wool and other rough-feeling fabrics can.

These help you stay cool and won't irritate your skin, like wool and other rough-feeling fabrics can. Avoid extreme temperature changes, as these can make itch worse. Keep your house cool during the summer and use a humidifier and avoid high heat in the winter.

"If you do not find relief after trying these at-home tips, or if you notice changes to your skin, such as redness, swelling, rash, bumps, or sores, a board-certified dermatologist can diagnose the underlying condition," said Dr. Massick. "Often, itching can have more than one cause, and together we can work toward a treatment plan that offers the best results, healthier skin, and, ultimately, symptom relief."

