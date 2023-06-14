Stop messy plumbing backups with professional drain-cleaning services

Peterman Brothers, a leading local plumbing company, helps homeowners identify the signs of potential clogs and offers expert tips for keeping drains clear

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, advises area homeowners to inspect their water and sewer lines for signs of blocked drains and take action to prevent messy backups.

Slow drainage and odors may indicate a significant clog. Left untreated, those clogs could eventually force water and sewage to flow back into your sink, tub, shower or toilet instead of flowing away from your home.

"Wherever it happens, backflow can be pretty unpleasant and embarrassing," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "But a little precaution can help reduce the risk of those situations. Professional drain-cleaning services can ensure free flow throughout your home's water and sewer lines and provide peace of mind."

Peterman recommends homeowners keep an eye out for any of the following signs of a serious clog:

Over time, materials such as hair, soap, food scraps and oil build up in our pipes and slow the flow of water. You may notice water collecting in the bottom of the shower or kitchen sink or reduced power in your toilet's flush. Odors: Strong, persistent odors around the kitchen sink or in the bathroom may indicate an accumulation of food scraps, hair and other organic waste.

Peterman advises homeowners to use drain traps to prevent matter that may form a clog from going down the drain in the first place. Homeowners and their families should also remember to never flush anything besides toilet paper and never put oil, grease, bones or other heavy waste into the garbage disposal.

Even the most careful homeowners will occasionally face the challenge of a clogged drain. Home remedies such as baking soda and vinegar are largely ineffective against significant blockages, and caustic commercial chemical drain-cleaners should never be introduced into your home's pipes. Professional drain-cleaning experts can identify the source of the problem and advise the best course of action, ranging from an auger to hydro-jetting. Regular plumbing maintenance can also uncover and clear clogs before they cause a problem and help prevent them from happening in the first place.

"Professional drain-cleaning is the only sure way to permanently clear clogs without the risk of damage to your water pipes or sewer system," Peterman said. "Trained technicians can diagnose the issue, choose the best solutions from a variety of options, and skillfully deploy the right tools to fully clear your pipes."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured.

