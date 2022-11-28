Stop Overpaying for Capacity that is No Longer Needed: Introducing the Fastest, Boldest, and Most Secure Brother Enterprise Color Laser Printers Built for How Work Now Works

New models deliver workforce flexibility, advanced workflow, enterprise-grade security, and low total cost of ownership

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation , an industry leader in imaging and document solutions, today announced eight new business laser printers making this the fastest, boldest, and best output color laser printer lineup from Brother to date. Built for the new demands of enterprise‐level document management, these printers are an essential component of an optimized fleet for the way work now works – offering enterprise-class performance, advanced security features, and a range of functionality while ensuring cost-effective ways to meet the evolving needs of today's printer fleets.

The new lineup includes eight new printers that are ideal for mid to large-sized workgroups and deliver a combination of speed, advanced workflow, user-friendly design, and performance plus professional-quality output. The lineup includes the HL-L9410CDN and MFC-L9610CDN that are available to all Brother authorized partners, new Brother Workhorse Series models for all Brother Gold authorized partners, the HL‐L9430CDN, HL‐L9470CDN, MFC‐L9630CDN, and MFC‐L9670CDN, and two new Brother Workhorse models for select Brother Gold partners, HL‐EX470W and MFC‐EX670W.

Low Total Cost of Ownership

With the lowest laser color cost per page ever from Brother, the new enterprise color laser printers and all-in-ones deliver built-in value and a low total cost of ownership with high-yield replacement supplies. Featuring high-quality printing with bold color and sharp black output, these devices are ideal for creating professional reports, brochures, presentations, and other important business documents.

Lifetime Value:

The Brother HL‐L9410CDN and MFC‐L9610CDN offer included 6,500‐page black and 5,000‐page color toner cartridges. The Brother Genuine high‐yield (TN810XL) replacement toner cartridges for 12,000 pages black and 9,000 pages color 1 provide low-cost printing.

provide low-cost printing. The Brother Workhorse HL‐L9430CDN, HL‐L9470CDN, MFC‐L9630CDN, and MFC‐L9670CDN deliver built‐in value with included Brother Genuine 9,000‐page black and 6,500‐page color toner cartridges. These models offer the lowest laser color cost per page ever from Brother with super high-yield replacement toner cartridges (TN815 Series) for 15,000 pages black and 12,000 pages color 1 .

. The Brother Workhorse HL‐EX470W and MFC‐EX670W deliver excellent built‐in value and low operating costs with included 15,000‐page black and 12,000‐page color super high‐yield toner cartridges1 (replacement toners: TNE80 Series).

Fast speeds and advanced workflow features help increase productivity

To help increase overall business efficiency, Brother enterprise color laser devices are specifically designed to meet the needs of today's businesses with a combination of speed and performance, plus time‐saving features. These devices offer the fastest color laser print speeds ever from Brother – up to 42ppm2. Select models offer high-speed duplex printing, which provides the same speeds for simplex and two-sided printing.

The new high-performance all-in-one printers help increase workgroup productivity with fast, high-volume scanning and advanced capabilities. The 100-page capacity auto document feeder boasts scan speeds up to 52ppm for one‐sided scanning and 104ipm for duplex scanning3. In addition, the models support a wide range of scan destinations including business cloud services4, the ability to create searchable, editable Microsoft Office documents, advanced scan features, and robust included software and compatibility with leading third-party document imaging software5. To meet mobile workforce demands, the devices offer convenient mobile device printing and scanning from a wide range of devices6.

The devices are easy to use, set up, deploy, and manage. The all-in-one printers feature a 7" color touchscreen with the ability to create up to 64 customized time-saving shortcuts and a convenient scan preview feature. Users can also personalize the home screen by user or group when using the built‐in Secure Function Lock solution or add or remove icons and add a company logo with the custom user interface value-added solution7. The printers are equipped with device management solutions to enable mass distribution of device configurations, security settings, and firmware updates.

To support higher print volumes, the printers offer a large paper capacity with a 520‐sheet capacity paper tray and a 100‐sheet capacity multipurpose tray8. For additional capacity and to satisfy unique workflow requirements, a range of paper tray options are available including a tower tray with stabilizer option for Brother Workhorse models that can be used to turn the printer into a floor‐standing configuration with a total input capacity of 2,700 sheets8.

"As the print market continues to take shape in a post-COVID world, the introduction of the new Brother enterprise color laser printer lineup smartly focuses on the key essentials required for business customers," says Keith Kmetz, Program Vice President, Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions, IDC. "These business prerequisites include low acquisition and ownership costs; high quality output; fast speeds, security and several ease-of-use features that make the new Brother family of enterprise color laser printers an appealing choice."

Security Validated to Meet the Needs of Today's Businesses

The Brother enterprise laser printers are equipped with Brother Triple Layer Security features to help keep devices secure, protect documents in transit to and from print devices, and safeguard the network. Security features include an integrated NFC card reader for easy badge authentication, Secure Print Advanced for secure job release7, the ability to store secure print jobs on a USB memory stick7, and more. The new models passed the strict security testing protocol of Keypoint Intelligence and earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) Security Validation Testing seal for device penetration to ensure further protection against vulnerabilities in the device firmware / OS, ports, print protocols, embedded web page, connectivity avenues, and other areas.

"Gone are the days of the old, centralized office with enterprises now operating across multiple locations, using both digital and paper document workflows to meet the unique needs of how work now works," said Fernando Maroniene, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Brother USA. "We are confident that these new products will address our customers' need for fast and secure enterprise color laser printers that offer high-quality output and can help enhance workflow and increase workgroup productivity."

While offering high-performance capabilities, the new models also offer eco-friendly features including ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Silver rated, default duplex printing to help reduce paper costs, high-yield in-box, and replacement toner cartridges to decrease waste, Eco Save Mode for lower power consumption, and Toner Save Mode to reduce toner use.

Pricing and Availability

The new Brother enterprise laser printers will begin shipping in Q1 and Q2 2023. For further information, product specifications and to find an authorized Brother partner, visit http://brother-usa.com/business/printers/enterprise-color-laser-printers.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

1 Approximate toner cartridge yield in accordance with ISO/IEC 19798 (letter/A4).

2 Print speed is based on one-sided printing. Change from default setting is required (For HL-L9410CDN, HL-L9430CDN, MFC-L9610CDN, and MFC-L9630CDN). The HL-L9670CDN, HL-EX470W, MFC-L9670CDN, and MFC-EX670W offer the same print speed for simplex and duplex printing.

3 Color and monochrome scan speed with all advanced features turned off, Letter at 300dpi.

4 Requires an Internet connection and an account with desired service.

5 Additional download required. Software application compatibility may vary based on operating system. App availability may vary based on country.

6 Requires connection to a wireless network.

7 Feature is either optional or standard depending upon the model.

8 Maximum capacity based on using 20 lb. paper.

