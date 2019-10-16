Stop Seasonal Hair Shedding: Clinical Study Shows Patented-INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer Reduces Shedding by Up to 77% After One Use*

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasonal hair loss is a reality millions face when the weather cools down. Dry air means even drier scalps. Hair shedding increases and hair becomes dry. This is the time of year when hair needs extra TLC, making it the right time to introduce INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer into your hair routine. INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer is simple to use and has one objective: reduce hair shedding. With a U.S. patent and clinical studies, INTACT is the product that battles seasonal hair loss with science.

Clinical studies show 77% reduced hair shedding when using INTACT. INTACT is vegan-friendly and contains no sulfates, phthalates, parabens, silicones, oils, alcohol or gluten. Reduces hair shedding at-home in just one use.

"For men and women, seasonal hair shedding is a major issue. If you already have a dry scalp, cold weather exasperates the issue," says Dr. Alan Bauman, the premiere hair plant surgeon in Boca Raton, Florida. Dr. Bauman's patient-centric approach has translated to treating over 30,000 patients for hair loss. Dr. Bauman is experienced with every hair product out there that claims to address hair loss and increase the appearance of fuller, healthier hair. INTACT drastically reduces shedding and allows existing hair growth to prosper. "Right now, there's nothing else on the market comparable to INTACT that people can use in their own homes. Expect far less shedding and enjoy fuller hair."

By securing and strengthening hair at the root, INTACT's patented Root Securing Complex reduces hair shedding and protects from hair loss, giving hair the freedom to reach its fullest potential. Even in cold weather, INTACT allows the scalp to stay healthy resulting in reduced hair shed. Maximum hydration protects while Bioactive Seville orange and niacinamide (B3) energize the scalp to secure and strengthen hair follicles and improve hair retention.

Because INTACT is easy to use at home, you can treat hair on your time. Reduce shedding by applying INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer to a dry scalp, fully saturating at the roots, massage and leave on for 30 minutes. INTACT empowers people everywhere to have fuller hair and reduce shedding by up to 77%. The patented technology behind INTACT was published in numerous scientific studies. INTACT is formulated with no sulfates, phthalates, parabens, silicones, oils, alcohol or gluten. INTACT is vegan-friendly and developed for ease that makes stronger, fuller hair a reality.

Award-winning celebrity hairstylist and HSN favorite, Martino Cartier uses INTACT on clients with red carpet-worthy results. "So many women struggle with thinning hair and that increases in the winter. Thin hair is difficult to manage. INTACT protects the hair follicle so there's time for the hair to grow longer and stronger versus shedding. If you're never addressing the core problem hair continues to shed and you volumizing products can't do their job. It's easy to use at home or in the salon and our clients see fantastic results."

Shop INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer now . INTACT Scalp & Hair Primer retails for $40 for the trial size 2 fl OZ./60 ML and $68 for the full size 4 OZ./120 ML. Join early adopters of this revolutionary hair product designed to reduce shedding and proven to show optimal results for a variety of hair types and textures.

*Results after one use showed up to 77% less hair shedding from washing & brushing in clinical study.

