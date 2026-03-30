STOP SLAGGING. START SAVING: Maximize Boiler Availability with Aurora™ at the 2026 International BioMass Show

Booth 507

ROSWELL, Ga., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For energy producers, pulp & board mills, and pellet manufacturers, the equation is simple: Cleaner boilers equal higher profits. At the International BioMass Show in Nashville, TN, Imerys is highlighting Aurora™, a high-performance mineral solution engineered to neutralize fireside combustion problems that halt production.

Addressing global trends and industry challenges

Energy producers face increasing regulatory and consumer pressures to adopt solutions that reduce carbon emissions, enhance recyclability, extend product lifespans, and improve energy efficiency. Industries including biomass energy producers, pellets manufacturers, coal energy generators and pulp & board mills are modernizing to improve combustion efficiency while reducing emissions and operational cost. Imerys is committed to enabling this transition by combining its unique mineral portfolio with application expertise and reliable supply from its extensive operations in the Americas.

"At Imerys, our minerals do more than improve performance; they enable the next generation of sustainable materials," said Matt Centa, Vice President Ceramics, Filtration & Life Sciences, Imerys Performance Minerals Americas. "With our unique technical expertise and multi-sourced North American supply, we are helping customers across industries reduce environmental impact while enhancing product functionality. Imerys occupies a unique leadership position in the market by offering manufacturers across the Americas a broad range of mineral-based solutions designed to meet both performance and sustainability goals. From construction materials to filtration, our portfolio is engineered to deliver lasting value and support the next generation of sustainable products."

Spotlight on key mineral solutions

Aurora™ now available in three forms (slurry, powder, and granular) - allowing more flexibility to alleviate common boiler fireside combustion problems such as slagging, fouling, and corrosion.

Burning opportunity fuels can lead to multiple inefficiencies - Aurora can extend furnace and boiler performance by addressing the fuel's problematic elements responsible for harmful deposits by increasing the ash fusion temperature. Radiation and convection zones can remain cleaner longer, leading to increased availability, improved performance/flexibility, and reduced maintenance costs.

Increased Furnace/Boiler Availability - Extended time between outages or eliminate them completely, with fewer necessary repairs during planned outages.





- Extended time between outages or eliminate them completely, with fewer necessary repairs during planned outages. Increased Fuel Flexibility - Tolerance of fuel quality variations and potential to burn non-conventional fuels.





- Tolerance of fuel quality variations and potential to burn non-conventional fuels. Reduced Maintenance Costs - Decreased need for repair or replacement of equipment from erosion, corrosion, or damage from falling slag. Fireside cleaning expenses including soot blowing, explosives, and manpower can be reduced.





- Decreased need for repair or replacement of equipment from erosion, corrosion, or damage from falling slag. Fireside cleaning expenses including soot blowing, explosives, and manpower can be reduced. Added Safety Benefit - Less manual internal cleaning of furnaces required, reducing human exposure to molten ash and furnace gas.

Innovation through partnership

With two Science & Technology Centers supporting the Americas, our global innovation activities are organised around our end markets, enabling us to better understand local dynamics, react faster to regional opportunities and work more closely with customers on the ground to meet their needs. Investing in the future through innovation strengthens our industry-leading position and makes our business and our customers more sustainable over the long term. Imerys partners with customers to co-develop tailored solutions aligned with industry megatrends, including lightweighting, circularity, safety, and sustainable construction. As a world leader in high-performance specialty mineral solutions, Imerys is uniquely placed to unlock the sustainable potential of minerals to drive innovation and meet the changing needs of the industry and our planet.

**Note:** The information contained in this release is believed to be accurate; however, it comes with no express or implied warranty. Users assume all risks associated with the use of the information provided herein.

About Imerys

Imerys is the world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry with €3.6 billion in revenue and 12,400 employees in 46 countries in 2025. The Group offers high value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods. Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Imerys is listed on Euronext Paris (France) with the ticker symbol NK.PA.

More comprehensive information about Imerys may be obtained from its website: www.imerys.com

Press Contact:

Ginny Dunn:

Imerys Performance Minerals Americas

100 Mansell Court East, Roswell, GA 30076

Ph. +1 770 645-3415

SOURCE Imerys